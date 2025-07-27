DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big...
CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on July 27, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

It's taking everything we have not to say, 'tick tock' when it comes to Hillary Clinton because we know there have been so many smoking guns to put this woman behind bars and yet she's still free, having zero consequences for her actions and let's face it, crimes.

BUT, we are trying very hard to have faith that maybe this time she will really be exposed.

Sorry for that visual.

CIA Director Ratcliffe confirmed more evidence in the Russia Collusion Hoax is about to drop, and just guess who it directly implicates:

Post continues:

... accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and bearing the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to.”

Lock her up.

Could it be? OH PLEASE, PLEASE PLEASE.

C'mon, man.

Let us pray.

Indictments? Seriously! Let's go!

