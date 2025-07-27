CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

It's taking everything we have not to say, 'tick tock' when it comes to Hillary Clinton because we know there have been so many smoking guns to put this woman behind bars and yet she's still free, having zero consequences for her actions and let's face it, crimes.

Advertisement

BUT, we are trying very hard to have faith that maybe this time she will really be exposed.

Sorry for that visual.

CIA Director Ratcliffe confirmed more evidence in the Russia Collusion Hoax is about to drop, and just guess who it directly implicates:

🚨 BREAKING: CIA Director Ratcliffe confirmed MORE evidence in the Russia Collusion Hoax is about to drop, and it DIRECTLY IMPLICATES Hillary Clinton



LOCK. HER. UP.



“What intelligence shows is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an… pic.twitter.com/F7S4OfOVez — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025

Post continues:

... accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and bearing the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to.”

Lock her up.

Could it be? OH PLEASE, PLEASE PLEASE.

Arrest Hillary Clinton!!



Arrest John Brennan.



Arrest John Bolton. https://t.co/i0fBqcqR4U — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 27, 2025

C'mon, man.

We better see accountability or none of this matters — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 27, 2025

The dominoes are falling — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 27, 2025

Let us pray.

BREAKING: CIA's been working w DOJ to declassify for release--likely this week--explosive new info from long-class. appendix to Durham Report showing FBI accelerated plan by Hillary to frame Trump as Russian traitor. Underlying intel puts Brennan,Comey,Hillary in perjury jeopardy — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Indictments? Seriously! Let's go!

============================================================

Related:

DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day

Tim Walz's Fundraising Text Proves Democrats Have a VERY Warped Idea About What a Man Is (Screenshot)

WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun' Who Saved the Day at MI Walmart

Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing Brennan's Fake Trump-Russia Intel

*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest Anti-Semitic Post

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.