Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards last night featured the same cadre of liberal celeb hypocrites who have been heavily critical of police (or even called for cops to be defunded), are anti border wall, pro illegal immigration and against guns. These are usually the same people who live in gated communities and attend awards shows protected by armed officers, and if you try and sneak in you'll get arrested.

There was the usual anti-Trump whining combined with some extra anti-ICE rhetoric. The presidential election in 2024 showed how much voters care about these opinions:

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and more celebs make anti-ICE statement at 2026 Golden Globes https://t.co/Rv1V6DC2ca pic.twitter.com/6e0MzYien8 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 12, 2026

Donald Trump Jr. couldn't help but notice who these people didn't say a word about:

These clowns are just upset that my father closed Biden's open border so millions of illegals can no longer flood into our nation.



Notice, none of them ever said a word about Laken Riley being violently murdered by one of their beloved illegals! https://t.co/WZ5sllTCRb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 12, 2026

The open border during the Biden years has had horrifying consequences for many, but these lefty celebs seem to only be upset that criminal illegals are being deported.

They all live in gated communities, homes wired for security and are wealthy enough to hire private security guards if needed.

No one cares what the Hollywood types say at their self backslapping celebrations of narcissism. — Steadfast (@MForbes) January 12, 2026

They should instead hand out hypocrisy awards in Hollywood. We might actually want to watch that show!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. Hollywood libs whining is a sign something GOOD is happening now.

