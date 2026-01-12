Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its...
Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say at the Golden Globes

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on January 12, 2026
Screen shot

The Golden Globe Awards last night featured the same cadre of liberal celeb hypocrites who have been heavily critical of police (or even called for cops to be defunded), are anti border wall, pro illegal immigration and against guns. These are usually the same people who live in gated communities and attend awards shows protected by armed officers, and if you try and sneak in you'll get arrested. 

There was the usual anti-Trump whining combined with some extra anti-ICE rhetoric. The presidential election in 2024 showed how much voters care about these opinions: 

Donald Trump Jr. couldn't help but notice who these people didn't say a word about: 

The open border during the Biden years has had horrifying consequences for many, but these lefty celebs seem to only be upset that criminal illegals are being deported. 

They should instead hand out hypocrisy awards in Hollywood. We might actually want to watch that show!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. Hollywood libs whining is a sign something GOOD is happening now.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

