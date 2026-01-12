Open Border Celebs Want 'ICE OUT' but Try Sneaking Into Their Awards Show With Security Like This

If you missed or didn't watch the Golden Globes last night, first of all, congratulations!

There was the usual anti-Trump BS that we get from celebs at most awards shows, but this year also brought with it some triggering and theatrics about having an administration that actually secured the border and is enforcing immigration laws.

Advertisement

FASHION STATEMENT: Celebrities hit the Golden Globes red carpet donning anti-ICE pins, displaying slogans such as "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT," after the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal agent. pic.twitter.com/o0WAIRxSVi — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 12, 2026

That's right, many of the same people who voted for Biden, Harris and the border invasion that was allowed as a result are now furious that Team Trump is deporting illegals while claiming ICE is killing U.S. citizens (a "Minneapolis mom") for no reason whatsoever.

ariana grande wears a “ICE OUT” pin at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/I22HMeQAih — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 12, 2026

The security was tight at the Golden Globes.

What would have happened to somebody who tried to sneak in?

They wear ICE OUT pins while attending an event with some of the strictest borders. Security for me, not for thee. How pathetic. pic.twitter.com/FqqH5dekZc — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) January 12, 2026

Golden Globes should have open borders!!!



So fascist to have all the security!



And racist! — Grindhouse Chad (@ChadRommel) January 12, 2026

Protected by cops they hate — MussoliniMama 🌱🩵 (@mussolinimama) January 12, 2026

The hypocrisy from lefty celebs when it comes to cops and guns is always off the charts.

“ICE OUT” is “Defund the Police” in different words,



and the elites who support it are straight out of Hunger Games.



They don’t care that it makes the most vulnerable Americans less safe; they live behind gates, protected by dogs and guns. https://t.co/3pIN9KUiR9 — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) January 12, 2026

Good catch. The wealthy elites live behind armed guards and they let the rest of us get raped and killed at the hand of criminal illegal aliens. https://t.co/Gl8nrvYFHx — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) January 12, 2026

And then call at least half the country racist for voting to NOT allow the insanity to continue.

“People who are scared, I’m one of them” As he is surrounded by private security at the Golden Globes. Total joke. https://t.co/pHX4DZicN1 — T (@Tommy2753729882) January 12, 2026

Judd Apatow also said that the U.S. is now a dictatorship, all while others like Ruffalo (above) claim to be scared for their safety. Imagine being a protester in Iran whose life is in danger as a result and hearing these clowns talk like that while "dictator" Trump does absolutely nothing about it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!