Open Border Celebs Want 'ICE OUT' but Try Sneaking Into Their Awards Show With Security Like This

Doug P. | 2:20 PM on January 12, 2026
Twitchy

If you missed or didn't watch the Golden Globes last night, first of all, congratulations!

There was the usual anti-Trump BS that we get from celebs at most awards shows, but this year also brought with it some triggering and theatrics about having an administration that actually secured the border and is enforcing immigration laws. 

That's right, many of the same people who voted for Biden, Harris and the border invasion that was allowed as a result are now furious that Team Trump is deporting illegals while claiming ICE is killing U.S. citizens (a "Minneapolis mom") for no reason whatsoever. 

The security was tight at the Golden Globes. 

What would have happened to somebody who tried to sneak in? 

The hypocrisy from lefty celebs when it comes to cops and guns is always off the charts. 

And then call at least half the country racist for voting to NOT allow the insanity to continue. 

Judd Apatow also said that the U.S. is now a dictatorship, all while others like Ruffalo (above) claim to be scared for their safety. Imagine being a protester in Iran whose life is in danger as a result and hearing these clowns talk like that while "dictator" Trump does absolutely nothing about it. 

*****

