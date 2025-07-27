SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest Anti-Semitic Post

Oh, look. Israel protected another boat of morons from being apprehended by Hamas.

The nerve.

‘Handala’ was illegally boarded by Israel military in international waters, around 40 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.



Before interception the 21 crew made this statement: if attacked they will join the global hunger strike for Gaza.



Call your governments now and hold them… pic.twitter.com/QbqUaduXG1 — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

Post continues:

... to account. Demand an end to their complicity in Israel’s war crimes and genocide & an immediate release of all ‘Handala’ crew members.

What? Guys, they're not holding anyone hostage.

That's what Hamas does.

Rashida Tlaib was front and center, accusing Israel of horrible crap, yet again. It's almost as if that's all she really cares about and knows how to do:

.@StateDept seven Americans were on this ship. You must ensure the Israeli government doesn't abuse their rights, torture or kill them. Americans have been getting killed in Israel with no accountability.



Your mission is centered on protecting Americans abroad. Do your job. https://t.co/ZYm49FDMry — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 27, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Our sides.

X could only point and laugh at the terrorist-sympathizing congresswoman:

It's too late.



Everyone aboard the ship is now dead, just like the 14,000 babies that starved to death in 48 hours. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 27, 2025

I think it's too late, rumors are they were beaten with pipes, placed in cement buckets and thrown overboard. — MAGATRON (@jewronimox) July 27, 2025

Off the top of your head, can you show all of X your copious amounts of posts condemning Gazan terrorists for murdering Americans and Gazans kidnapping and holding hostage Americans?



Finally, can you name all of them? — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) July 27, 2025

We have yet to see her condemn Hamas.

Hamas butchered 46 Americans. You're a vile human being. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) July 27, 2025

Calling her a vile human being is an insult to vile human beings everywhere.

Shut up you jerk. — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) July 27, 2025

Seriously.

============================================================

Related:

RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has HILARIOUS Thoughts

Ben Rhodes in for a WORLD of Hurt Over His NASTY Post Smearing AIPAC and Accusing Israel of Starving Kids

WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's FASCIST HELLSCAPE and *SNORT*

Ted Lieu's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Day on X Gets WORSE After His Dig at Trump Over Approval Ratings

Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real America or Quit -Thread

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.