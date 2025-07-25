Eric Swalwell Cites Grok to Fact-Check Nuke People Mocking Him About Fang Fang...
WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's FASCIST HELLSCAPE and *SNORT*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on July 25, 2025
Twitchy

You all know the rules here at Twitchy; we typically do not cover randos on X because they may not be who they say they are, etcetera, etcetera. If you know that you also know that sometimes we will cover a rando if the post in question is just that good, bad, or stupid.

So, here we are.

See if you can guess which category this rando falls into.

It all started here.

sadfdsaf

Holy CRAZY, Batman. You just know she's a hoot at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Side note, this editor did ask her to explain what realities specifically she's talking about and was quickly blocked ...

Hey, we tried.

We don't see any men begging her to have babies.

Just sayin'.

Maybe that's why she's really mad. Then again, the one thing we've learned watching crazy leftist white women over the years is that they never stop being mad, sort of like the Incredible Hulk.

Maybe she's 'hangry' and just needs a Snickers bar.

Sensing a theme here.

In closing, she does claim she's not a lib but ... eh.

