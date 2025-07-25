WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's FASCIST HELLSCAPE and *SNORT*

You all know the rules here at Twitchy; we typically do not cover randos on X because they may not be who they say they are, etcetera, etcetera. If you know that you also know that sometimes we will cover a rando if the post in question is just that good, bad, or stupid.

Advertisement

So, here we are.

See if you can guess which category this rando falls into.

It all started here.

The fertility rate in the U.S. dropped to an all-time low in 2024 with less than 1.6 kids per woman, new federal data shows. https://t.co/9Ovt9u6VC9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2025

sadfdsaf

I wanted 4 children. I would still like to have a child. BUT WHY IN THE NAME OF GOD WOULD I BRING A CHILD INTO THIS LITERAL FASCIST HELLSCAPE WITH NO WAY OF PROTECTING THEM FROM THE REALITIES OF THE NIGHTMARE WE’VE COLLECTIVELY CREATED? https://t.co/mQOi9kU1g3 — Mandy 🍉 (@glowingcanary) July 24, 2025

Holy CRAZY, Batman. You just know she's a hoot at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Lols, the amount of people in the comments who are triggered & lack basic critical thinking skills or awareness of how poor and working class people are brutalized on a daily basis. And the lack of empathy is astounding. We definitely need less of that type reproducing. — Mandy 🍉 (@glowingcanary) July 25, 2025

Side note, this editor did ask her to explain what realities specifically she's talking about and was quickly blocked ...

Hey, we tried.

Omg 😅 the men triggered by a woman saying she won’t reproduce under current circumstances — Mandy 🍉 (@glowingcanary) July 25, 2025

We don't see any men begging her to have babies.

Just sayin'.

Thank you for not reproducing. We do not need more children with unhinged parents. — Sunny Muffins (@tech_felon) July 25, 2025

Maybe that's why she's really mad. Then again, the one thing we've learned watching crazy leftist white women over the years is that they never stop being mad, sort of like the Incredible Hulk.

Calm down. — Randy 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@MedRareOrGTFO) July 25, 2025

Maybe she's 'hangry' and just needs a Snickers bar.

Please don’t.



Actually, excuse me…



IN THE NAME OF GOD PLEASE DONT! — Howie (@HowieLongggg) July 25, 2025

Sounds like it’s a good idea for you not to reproduce. — deadbilly62 (@deadbilly62) July 25, 2025

Good call. Definitely don’t have kids. 👍🏻 — Simiantoast crunch (Political Errorist) (@Alittledrewish) July 25, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

In closing, she does claim she's not a lib but ... eh.

============================================================

Related:

Democrats Are Going to Run Hunter Biden, Aren't They?

Ted Lieu's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Day on X Gets WORSE After His Dig at Trump Over Approval Ratings

Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real America or Quit -Thread

OOF! Gawker Grave-Dancer BODY SLAMMED for Pathetic Clapback After Getting REKT for Trash Hulk Hogan Post

DESPERATE Lib Spin! Jessica Tarlov Whines About Trump's Golden Age with Cherry-Picked Doom Stats and WOOF

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



