DESPERATE Lib Spin! Jessica Tarlov Whines About Trump's Golden Age with Cherry-Picked Doom Stats and WOOF

Ok, who the heck decided Jessica Tarlov was a smart addition for Fox News? Look, we get it, Fox wants to stick with the fair and balanced approach for their coverage, but this ain't it. She's an unbearable, biased scold who hates Trump and refuses to acknowledge any sort of win for his administration and quite frankly, this country.

For example:

Get just a taste of this “golden age”:



GM profits down 35%.



Trump’s tariffs costing Stellantis hundreds of millions.



Beef prices highest since the '80s.



Trump’s approval hits a second-term low at 37%—only president beating him is himself from the first term. pic.twitter.com/gfgLmQMr16 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 24, 2025

Honestly, we're shocked they've kept her, considering how many people seem to truly dislike the pundit.

Boycotting @FoxNews until they stop giving you airtime. Either you're getting paid to act this way or you are a fuckin imbecile...either way, I ain't interested in anything you have to say and I won't even watch @Gutfeldfox until youre gone — ShamusFanJango (@XMarksTheeSp0t) July 24, 2025

Just like @JessicaTarlov they always use the lowest poll. pic.twitter.com/g8h9Z2QtGb — Rabid (@Rabid8264) July 25, 2025

Liar!!! We absolutely despise you. — NatalieVibeTribe (@NatalieVibe) July 25, 2025

GM profits down because they’re building new plants in USA dummy — Suwannee Gator (@SuwanneeUFGator) July 25, 2025

Yeah, dummy.

EV Mandates wrecked havoc on the auto industry, Jessica. Turns out there’s not enough infrastructure for it, and the only people that were getting tax breaks were the people that could afford electric cars, which is not most of Of America. 🇺🇸 — Connie A (ConnieA) (@a_conniea94998) July 24, 2025

Cherry picking stats to suit your already fragile argument doesn’t do you any favors, Jessica. — Chaz (@Patriot1422) July 24, 2025

Not even a little bit.

