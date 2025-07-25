Whoops! Rep. Ted Lieu Also Shared Dems' Backfired 'Trumpflation' Graph That Accidentally K...
DESPERATE Lib Spin! Jessica Tarlov Whines About Trump's Golden Age with Cherry-Picked Doom Stats and WOOF

Sam J.
July 25, 2025
Meme

Ok, who the heck decided Jessica Tarlov was a smart addition for Fox News? Look, we get it, Fox wants to stick with the fair and balanced approach for their coverage, but this ain't it. She's an unbearable, biased scold who hates Trump and refuses to acknowledge any sort of win for his administration and quite frankly, this country.

For example:

Honestly, we're shocked they've kept her, considering how many people seem to truly dislike the pundit.

asdf

asfda

Yeah, dummy.

After Dems Posted GREATEST Self-Own in History on Grocery Prices, They Shared THIS Minimum-Wage Clownery
Sam J.
Not even a little bit.

