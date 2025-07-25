After Dems Posted GREATEST Self-Own in History on Grocery Prices, They Shared THIS Minimum-Wage Clownery

DESPERATE Lib Spin! Jessica Tarlov Whines About Trump's Golden Age with Cherry-Picked Doom...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 25, 2025
Artist Angie

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrats REALLY, REALLY, REALLY owned themselves yesterday, complaining about how the cost of groceries has gone up. Now, if they had been smart, they would have removed the actual inflation under Biden, who created the astounding, economy-killing prices, but nope...

They literally blamed themselves for the high cost of food and tried to delete it, which only made things worse.

THEN they posted this nugget:

Guess how many of those years the Democrats were in charge?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Whoever is doing their social media is really stupid, even for a Democrat.

Oof.

And yet, all too true.

Ooh ooh, WE KNOW!

If Democrats really wanted to help people, they'd do away with the minimum wage entirely. 

But we know, they don't.

Painful.

Everyone better hold onto these screenshots for 2028. Just sayin'.

Stupid stupid stupid.

And they followed it up with a close second.

Aces, guys.

============================================================

============================================================

