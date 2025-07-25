After Dems Posted GREATEST Self-Own in History on Grocery Prices, They Shared THIS Minimum-Wage Clownery

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrats REALLY, REALLY, REALLY owned themselves yesterday, complaining about how the cost of groceries has gone up. Now, if they had been smart, they would have removed the actual inflation under Biden, who created the astounding, economy-killing prices, but nope...

They literally blamed themselves for the high cost of food and tried to delete it, which only made things worse.

THEN they posted this nugget:

It’s time to give Americans a raise. pic.twitter.com/WfSGszoRya — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 24, 2025

Guess how many of those years the Democrats were in charge?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Whoever is doing their social media is really stupid, even for a Democrat.

71% of those years were under Democrat rule — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 25, 2025

"It's time to put more Americans out of work while importing more illegals that work for less than minimum wage." — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 25, 2025

Oof.

And yet, all too true.

Hey @TheDemocrats why did you delete this post? pic.twitter.com/bgEeBqcmKK — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

Ooh ooh, WE KNOW!

The minimum wage shouldn't even exist in the first place. $7.25 is $7.25 too high for a minimum wage. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 25, 2025

If Democrats really wanted to help people, they'd do away with the minimum wage entirely.

But we know, they don't.

Democrats held the presidency in over 70% of this time😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8at8ZHOJEX — Whiskey Disco (@TexasRingo76) July 25, 2025

Painful.

Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/Mdn8oBkdyR — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) July 25, 2025

Everyone better hold onto these screenshots for 2028. Just sayin'.

Imagine thinking this one is better 🤣🤣🤣 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 25, 2025

Stupid stupid stupid.

And they followed it up with a close second.

Aces, guys.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



