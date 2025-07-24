Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
'I KNEW Karma Would Come for You': Maria Bartiromo Goes OFF on Useful Idiots Who Trashed Her on Russia

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on July 24, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

We imagine there are plenty of reporters, pundits, and grassroots members on the Right who are finally feeling vindicated after spending years getting attacked by crazy people on the Left, being called liars and traitors, and having their reputations dragged through the mud. 

If our pals in the Democrat Party and on the Left think we'll just let this go, they definitely have another think coming.

Maria Bartiromo just went OFF:

Post continues:

... for you and know that I could not be happier to see it.

Same girl, same.

In a world where common sense was still a thing, absolutely. But we're living in 2025, where morons are claiming Stephen Colbert was canceled for speaking 'truth to power,' and inferring he's this great journalist who Trump fears or whatever.

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box these days.

'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
Ain't it, though?

