'I KNEW Karma Would Come for You': Maria Bartiromo Goes OFF on Useful Idiots Who Trashed Her on Russia

We imagine there are plenty of reporters, pundits, and grassroots members on the Right who are finally feeling vindicated after spending years getting attacked by crazy people on the Left, being called liars and traitors, and having their reputations dragged through the mud.

If our pals in the Democrat Party and on the Left think we'll just let this go, they definitely have another think coming.

Maria Bartiromo just went OFF:

All the liars, the useful idiots and the uninformed who attacked me as I pursued truth and broke all of this in 2017 & 2018 should be ashamed of themselves I reported this first so long ago every detail but you tried so hard to attack me for pursuing truth. I knew karma wd come… — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 24, 2025

Post continues:

... for you and know that I could not be happier to see it.

Same girl, same.

Bravo — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2025

You Hannity led the charge on this with some excellent reporters like Solomon and Carter and others.



You deserve the Pulitzers and WAPO and NY times should be stripped of theirs. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) July 24, 2025

In a world where common sense was still a thing, absolutely. But we're living in 2025, where morons are claiming Stephen Colbert was canceled for speaking 'truth to power,' and inferring he's this great journalist who Trump fears or whatever.

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box these days.

I learned everything about this early on from you and Ratcliff and Nunes. Been following ever since. Thank you so much for not letting go! Go karma!!! — Checkers999 (@checkers_999) July 24, 2025

You're a real live journalist!



Such are a rare commodity today. — Fusion_Now (@russsellcrow) July 24, 2025

Ain't it, though?

