Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi Gabbard in EPIC Meltdown (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Andrew McCabe has been spending a lot of time appearing on CNN and rambling on about how Tulsi Gabbard shouldn't be taken seriously because she's trying to gain access to the White House or something like that. We imagine ol' Andy is desperate to deflect and discredit the information she has declassified that shows his involvement with the Russia hoax.

Advertisement

Especially seeing those new Strzok texts that mention 'Andy.'

And here's the real proof that he's worried, and it has nothing to do with the documents, although let's be fair, they are indeed damning.

No no, it's how nervous he seems, how angry, and how big his meltdowns have become on CNN.

Watch:

Sorry, Andy, but we're fairly certain you are the opportunist here.

We should have known Andy wasn't smart enough to come up with that on his own.

Maybe smearing her as a Russian asset and putting her on a terror watch list was a bad idea.

Just spitballin'.

Bingo.

