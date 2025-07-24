Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi Gabbard in EPIC Meltdown (Watch)

Andrew McCabe has been spending a lot of time appearing on CNN and rambling on about how Tulsi Gabbard shouldn't be taken seriously because she's trying to gain access to the White House or something like that. We imagine ol' Andy is desperate to deflect and discredit the information she has declassified that shows his involvement with the Russia hoax.

Especially seeing those new Strzok texts that mention 'Andy.'

And here's the real proof that he's worried, and it has nothing to do with the documents, although let's be fair, they are indeed damning.

No no, it's how nervous he seems, how angry, and how big his meltdowns have become on CNN.

Watch:

CNN is repeatedly platforming McCabe to launch attacks on Gabbard over Russiagate disclosures:



“The truth is never going to change."



“She is an opportunist...She’s using this as an opportunity to get herself back into favor with the White House." https://t.co/y5aRk5j0hx pic.twitter.com/c4L02a3gGc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Sorry, Andy, but we're fairly certain you are the opportunist here.

Guess who started the “she’s using this as a way to get back into the good graces of the White House” smear? None other than Kaitlan “Eyebrows” Collins. This is really all they have, because they know there is a lot more coming. I’d be nervous too. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 24, 2025

We should have known Andy wasn't smart enough to come up with that on his own.

CNN is counting on us to take their word for what happened .. we are far past that.



But there are some, even dear friends, who are sole sourced with CNN .. I fear, in this life, these souls are lost.



“Hell is the truth learned too late.” Agatha Christie — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) July 24, 2025

Tulsi hit a nerve. 😂 — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) July 24, 2025

Maybe smearing her as a Russian asset and putting her on a terror watch list was a bad idea.

Just spitballin'.

CNN wouldn’t be doing this if Gabbard wasn’t on to something. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2025

Bingo.

