Mum on Minnesota: Mediaite Reports CNN and MS NOW Are Ignoring the Exploding Somali Fraud Story

The scandal involving billions of dollars of Somali fraud in Minnesota is growing exponentially. But if you were watching CNN or MS NOW, you would have no idea the story was exploding and possibly expanding into other states. Mediaite reports that those two alleged cable news sites haven’t mentioned the seismic Somali fraud scandal in more than a week.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

REPORT: MSNOW and CNN have ignored the exploding Minnesota fraud scandal, not mentioning it a SINGLE TIME since December 18:



"A review of MS NOW and CNN’s broadcasts since December 18 — when prosecutors claimed the fraud operation was much larger than previously reported — shows… pic.twitter.com/Z4b2lEeaj6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2025

(post continues) ...it has not been mentioned a single time by either outlet.” - Mediaite Again: What legacy media chooses to ignore is every bit as insidious as the lies and hoaxes they choose to perpetrate.

We wonder why two cable outlets that are aligned with the Democrat Party would choose to ignore such a huge story that impacts American taxpayers. Hmm, we wonder…

As expected, where legacy media fails us, X soars to meet the challenge of keeping the public informed.

💯Without @elonmusk’s purchase of Twitter, none of this is happening. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2025

Musk’s purchase of X was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and has only accelerated the well-earned destruction of the legacy media.

Other leftist outlets are giving surface coverage and falsely framing the story as ‘Republicans pounce on poor Somalis.’ CNN and MS NOW can’t even bother to do that, instead choosing to ignore it completely for more than a week.

The biggest stories are the ones they skip. Silence in the face of corruption is a statement in itself. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) December 28, 2025

The lie of omission is no less insidious and may be more so — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) December 29, 2025

Where is X algo reporter @jaketapper ? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 28, 2025

Jake Tapper is covering vastly more important stories, like people calling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz names.

Commenters have noticed that legacy media outlets have a hard time covering stories fully or properly if they involve their fellow Democrats.

They don't generally report stories that make Democrats look bad. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 28, 2025

They have their own way of “covering” stories pic.twitter.com/nkFLP6SdFy — Russell Memes (@Russell_rodreel) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Non-stop Epstein … yet this Minnesota fraud affects millions of tax payers and is probably representative of something more expansive across the country — Jeff Lutz 🔋 (@thejefflutz) December 28, 2025

If they aren’t covering it, then you can guarantee it is absolutely true. — MrMR🇺🇸 (@MLRausher) December 28, 2025

Im sure 60 minutes will jump all over this….. LMFAO — Darryl McCleary (@dmachuntington) December 28, 2025

If the story can’t be used to malign or take down President Donald Trump, don’t expect the 'journalists' at 60 Minutes to cover it anytime soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.