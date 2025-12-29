CBS ‘News’ Touts Stale Stories in Sad Bid to Appear Relevant in Covering...
‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ …...
Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere...
Ryan Shead’s ‘I’m a Heavyweight’ Moment Is Something Else. Confidence is One Thing,...
Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the...
Victor Davis Hanson: ‘Undertaxed’ Mitt Romney Needs to Stop Preaching and Write a...
VIP
Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats Don’t Want to Impeach Trump (Again) but He Keeps...
Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platt...
Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the...
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud...
VIP
Cynical Publius: How Imported Tribal Norms Fuel Minnesota's Billion-Dollar Fraud
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Touts: '16 Lease Sales Generating Over $187 Million'
Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away...
VIP
Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE...

Mum on Minnesota: Mediaite Reports CNN and MS NOW Are Ignoring the Exploding Somali Fraud Story

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:48 AM on December 29, 2025
Meme

The scandal involving billions of dollars of Somali fraud in Minnesota is growing exponentially. But if you were watching CNN or MS NOW, you would have no idea the story was exploding and possibly expanding into other states. Mediaite reports that those two alleged cable news sites haven’t mentioned the seismic Somali fraud scandal in more than a week.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...it has not been mentioned a single time by either outlet.” - Mediaite

Again: What legacy media chooses to ignore is every bit as insidious as the lies and hoaxes they choose to perpetrate.

We wonder why two cable outlets that are aligned with the Democrat Party would choose to ignore such a huge story that impacts American taxpayers. Hmm, we wonder…

As expected, where legacy media fails us, X soars to meet the challenge of keeping the public informed.

Recommended

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY
Laura W.
Advertisement

Musk’s purchase of X was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and has only accelerated the well-earned destruction of the legacy media.

Other leftist outlets are giving surface coverage and falsely framing the story as ‘Republicans pounce on poor Somalis.’ CNN and MS NOW can’t even bother to do that, instead choosing to ignore it completely for more than a week.

Jake Tapper is covering vastly more important stories, like people calling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz names.

Commenters have noticed that legacy media outlets have a hard time covering stories fully or properly if they involve their fellow Democrats.

Advertisement

If the story can’t be used to malign or take down President Donald Trump, don’t expect the 'journalists' at 60 Minutes to cover it anytime soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY
Laura W.
CBS ‘News’ Touts Stale Stories in Sad Bid to Appear Relevant in Covering Minnesota Somali Fraud Scandal
Warren Squire
Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere Above a Garbage Bin
Laura W.
Ryan Shead’s ‘I’m a Heavyweight’ Moment Is Something Else. Confidence is One Thing, But This Ain't it …
Laura W.
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It
Sam J.
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY Laura W.
Advertisement