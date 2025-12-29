CBS ‘News’ Touts Stale Stories in Sad Bid to Appear Relevant in Covering Minnesota Somali Fraud Scandal

Revelations about the massive Somali fraud in Minnesota are dropping by the minute, but CBS ‘News’ wants you to know its 'journalists' are on top of this quickly developing story that they haven’t reported on in more than a week. Apparently, the latest news about billions in fraud involving fake daycares and healthcare offices doesn’t warrant any fresh attention. It’s American taxpayer money that's being stolen. We Americans demand a little less ‘conversation’ and a whole lot more action than what CBS 'News' is giving us.

Advertisement

Here’s CBS ‘News’ trying to stay relevant. (READ)

Lots of conversation on here about the massive fraud in Minnesota. Read all our reporting right here: https://t.co/VbUBGkjhuh — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2025

The “Minnesota” fraudsters. Can’t bring yourselves to tell the truth can you? — Rowan Wood (@Rowan_Wood) December 28, 2025

"Somali fraudsters"...fixed it for ya. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) December 28, 2025

You don’t expect CBS ‘News’ to actually point fingers at who is responsible for the fraud, do you?

CBS ‘News’ is proud of its long-distance reporting.

And start with this one: https://t.co/BueUeMjOun — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2025

I did as you suggested - I started with your article posted December 11, 2025. What I read was the details in your article came from a federal trial. Or in other words, CBS took the work of others and wrote about it. Why didn't CBS investigate this themselves? — Phillip King (@alabamagrown96) December 28, 2025

Wait, and waste valuable resources putting feet on the ground, and accidentally break the even bigger story? Can’t have that happening.

Posters noticed that CBS ‘News’ posted its latest coverage, which was more than a week old. The story has evolved since then.

This isn’t the fraud every one is now talking about. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) December 28, 2025

Your most recent story is from December 20th and it’s about Walz denying the fraud. pic.twitter.com/ASUhlQ4XWh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 28, 2025

DataR with the big, got emmmmm.



Good job calling them out 🤣💯 pic.twitter.com/KQhDBI2Hfg — Emcverse (@emcverse) December 28, 2025

Riding the coattails with their stale slop! — Essential Julia 💃♥️🇺🇸 (@CarpeSol) December 28, 2025

They interrupted our conversation to call attention to a pitiful, stale collection of underwhelming stories, and for the life of me, I can't understand why. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 28, 2025

‘News’ is 3/4 ‘new.’ Don’t try to pass off your stale stories as news, CBS.

CBS ‘News’ has done some surface reporting of the fraud, but conspicuously took a holiday of sorts from June 2024 to mid-November 2024. Hmm, wonder what was going on then?

CBS has done a lot of reporting on Minnesota fraud but notice the pause from June 14, 2024 to November 19, 2024.



I wonder what was going on then that made them decide to pause the reporting on Minnesota fraud. pic.twitter.com/K1al0Dhpwe — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 28, 2025

I Can't Imagine 🙃 pic.twitter.com/EeqztwcjMD — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) December 28, 2025

No distractions wanted - leading up to the election — Larry Rice (@LarryRiceKOMO) December 28, 2025

Exactly, ‘journalists’ couldn’t let massive corruption in Tim Walz’s Minnesota undermine their 2024 Democrat presidential ticket.

Thankfully, the Somali fraud story has exploded thanks to independent journalist Nick Shirley. It’s amazing what can be uncovered when one puts feet on the ground where a major story is unfolding. Take notes, CBS 'News.' (WATCH)

Advertisement

This is what a real reporter looks like! pic.twitter.com/f7ncWs1Nhj — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 28, 2025

Why does it take “lots of conversation” for you all to report on something?



That journalist @nickshirleyy - armed with nothing more than an I-Phone - did more substantial investigative journalism than @60Minutes has done in decades should be a wake-up call.



Sadly, it won’t be. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 28, 2025

I'm old enough to remember when it would have Mike Wallace and Sixty Minutes knocking on all of those doors. — Larry (@Shookout) December 28, 2025

You’re remembering a long-ago time when CBS ‘News’ employed journalists. Those days are never returning.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.