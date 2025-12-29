‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ …...
Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere...
Ryan Shead’s ‘I’m a Heavyweight’ Moment Is Something Else. Confidence is One Thing,...
Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the...
Victor Davis Hanson: ‘Undertaxed’ Mitt Romney Needs to Stop Preaching and Write a...
VIP
Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats Don’t Want to Impeach Trump (Again) but He Keeps...
Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platt...
Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the...
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud...
VIP
Cynical Publius: How Imported Tribal Norms Fuel Minnesota's Billion-Dollar Fraud
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Touts: '16 Lease Sales Generating Over $187 Million'
Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away...
VIP
Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE...
WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report...

CBS ‘News’ Touts Stale Stories in Sad Bid to Appear Relevant in Covering Minnesota Somali Fraud Scandal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on December 29, 2025
Twitchy

Revelations about the massive Somali fraud in Minnesota are dropping by the minute, but CBS ‘News’ wants you to know its 'journalists' are on top of this quickly developing story that they haven’t reported on in more than a week. Apparently, the latest news about billions in fraud involving fake daycares and healthcare offices doesn’t warrant any fresh attention. It’s American taxpayer money that's being stolen. We Americans demand a little less ‘conversation’ and a whole lot more action than what CBS 'News' is giving us.

Advertisement

Here’s CBS ‘News’ trying to stay relevant. (READ)

You don’t expect CBS ‘News’ to actually point fingers at who is responsible for the fraud, do you?

CBS ‘News’ is proud of its long-distance reporting.

Wait, and waste valuable resources putting feet on the ground, and accidentally break the even bigger story? Can’t have that happening.

Posters noticed that CBS ‘News’ posted its latest coverage, which was more than a week old. The story has evolved since then.

Recommended

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY
Laura W.
Advertisement

‘News’ is 3/4 ‘new.’ Don’t try to pass off your stale stories as news, CBS.

CBS ‘News’ has done some surface reporting of the fraud, but conspicuously took a holiday of sorts from June 2024 to mid-November 2024. Hmm, wonder what was going on then?

Exactly, ‘journalists’ couldn’t let massive corruption in Tim Walz’s Minnesota undermine their 2024 Democrat presidential ticket.

Thankfully, the Somali fraud story has exploded thanks to independent journalist Nick Shirley. It’s amazing what can be uncovered when one puts feet on the ground where a major story is unfolding. Take notes, CBS 'News.' (WATCH)

Advertisement

You’re remembering a long-ago time when CBS ‘News’ employed journalists. Those days are never returning.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS HEALTHCARE ILHAN OMAR KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY
Laura W.
Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the Non-Existent Children'
justmindy
Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere Above a Garbage Bin
Laura W.
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the Creep
justmindy
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘For Kids Who Can’t Read Good’: Elon Musk Owned a Minnesota ‘Daycare’ … We Use That Term LOOSELY Laura W.
Advertisement