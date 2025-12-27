Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in...
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud...
Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening...
Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for...
Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This...
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires
Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT...
VIP
Dems Won't Extend BBB's 'No Tax on Tips' to State Taxes ('Champions for...
Quibbles and Brits: Jimmy Kimmel Tells UK Viewers That America’s a Hotbed of...
Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise
Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota'...
From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After...

'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on December 27, 2025
imgflip

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is taking a lot of heat for all of the welfare fraud going on under his nose. As Twitchy recently reported, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York demands that Walz come before Congress and address all the fraud happening in Minnesota, specifically in the Somali community, after an exposé video by independent journalist Nick Shirley went viral. Shirley's video exposed supposed daycare centers with no children in sight that were receiving millions of dollars from the state.

Advertisement

After the 2024 campaign with Kamala Harris, it's not hard to believe that Walz was just simply unaware of what was going on. But there were people further down the totem pole whose job it was to oversee daycare centers in Minnesota, and unlike Shirley, they apparently never knocked on the door of any of them.

Dozens is being conservative.

Recommended

Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs
justmindy
Advertisement

Unreal. Here's Jodi Harpstead of the Minnesota Department of Human Services arguing that it takes tax dollars to track down fraud, and it's tricky to determine "the appropriate level of oversight and examination of fraud."

They knew there was fraud; they just didn't know how much was an acceptable level.

Advertisement

Sadly, that's probably a big part of it.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs
justmindy
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida
Doug P.
Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT Thought This Through)
Doug P.
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in Attendance
justmindy
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud Rings Exposed by Nick Shirley
justmindy
Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for Doing Their Job
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs justmindy
Advertisement