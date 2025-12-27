'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is taking a lot of heat for all of the welfare fraud going on under his nose. As Twitchy recently reported, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York demands that Walz come before Congress and address all the fraud happening in Minnesota, specifically in the Somali community, after an exposé video by independent journalist Nick Shirley went viral. Shirley's video exposed supposed daycare centers with no children in sight that were receiving millions of dollars from the state.

After the 2024 campaign with Kamala Harris, it's not hard to believe that Walz was just simply unaware of what was going on. But there were people further down the totem pole whose job it was to oversee daycare centers in Minnesota, and unlike Shirley, they apparently never knocked on the door of any of them.

Jodi Harpstead ran the agency overseeing daycare centers in Minnesota from 2019-2024.



Tikki Brown ran the agency overseeing daycare centers in Minnesota from 2024-Present.



They didn’t know there were dozens of daycare centers taking MILLIONS of taxpayer $ with NO KIDS!?



Oops! pic.twitter.com/xssGaaekkA — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 27, 2025

Dozens is being conservative.

I mean how did they not know or run an agency that didn’t know? — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 27, 2025

They knew — Antonio (@djtechchicago) December 27, 2025

There should be an army of reporters following them around with microphones in their faces demanding they explain themselves.



Wipe those stupid smiles off their faces — Deplorable Joe Deal (@joseph_deal) December 27, 2025

"It's not organized crime if it's the government doing it."



Have you broken that programming yet, or does it still give you trouble? — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) December 27, 2025

It's hard to come to any conclusion that doesn't involve willful negligence. — The Chivalry Guild (@ChivalryGuild) December 27, 2025

Unreal. Here's Jodi Harpstead of the Minnesota Department of Human Services arguing that it takes tax dollars to track down fraud, and it's tricky to determine "the appropriate level of oversight and examination of fraud."

Blatant fraud, so much for integrity pic.twitter.com/DRXuENbeBu — King Chaim (@KingChaim) December 27, 2025

They knew, I just hope someone proves it. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) December 27, 2025

They knew there was fraud; they just didn't know how much was an acceptable level.

Forensic audits ASAP. — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) December 27, 2025

Someone clever should be able to find out what they got for looking the other way. — Andrea (@Anvesaka88) December 27, 2025

Start putting bureaucrats in jail for lack of oversight that led to fraud and watch the other states start cracking down. — Hank Rearden (@Atlas29Shrugged) December 27, 2025

Let's look into their bank accounts and those of any NGOs they might be connected to.

Or are they just flat out on payroll of those "daycares"? — JesusSavedMe (@SouthernSky25) December 27, 2025

How much kickback did they get? Follow their money trail. — Janet Loo (@Janetloo) December 27, 2025

It was so well hidden, how could anyone have known. 🤡🤡 — Gary (@fireclan55) December 27, 2025

Outcomes like this tend to follow when competence, character, and experience aren’t doing the hiring. — fishwitted (@fishwitted) December 27, 2025

They never bothered to check. It would be racist not to believe all Somalians… — jwyman (@jwyman19) December 27, 2025

Sadly, that's probably a big part of it.

***

