Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud Rings Exposed by Nick Shirley

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wants Governor Tim Walz to come before Congress and discuss all the fraud happening in Minnesota, specifically in the Somali community.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) demands Congress force Tim Walz to testify before Congress after Nick Shirley exposes Somali fraud in Minnesota



WE NEED RAIDS AND ARRESTS! Send police into these buildings TONIGHT. It will take less than 24 hours to find out who is fraudulent… pic.twitter.com/MmfLlgIuKg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

If Governor Walz is on the up and up, he should be more than willing to come before Congress and offer some transparency.

Do it now before they can hide the evidence and cover their tracks! Why are you stalling? https://t.co/daBx9shA60 — TruthOpine (@TruthOpine) December 27, 2025

The sooner, the better.

I agree and enough is enough. The raids should of started long ago and we need to get to the bottom of this, immediately. https://t.co/bZJ6QEE1S2 — The Mad Moderate (@moderate_mad) December 27, 2025

Let's get this thing moving.

The Minnesota fraud exposing Somali fraudsters is massive, but the aspect of the stolen tax dollars going to Somalia and possibly terrorists is even more horrific. This fraud must end immediately! 👇 https://t.co/LKBFe8skM8 — Jack Bones 🇺🇸 (@JackBones10) December 27, 2025

All of it is terrible, but the prospect of funding Islamic terrorism is unthinkable.

this man was almost the Vice president of the United States of America



Will Tim Walz even be investigated?? https://t.co/UT1xVQpz6N — Quiet Patriot (@Omerta1926) December 27, 2025

Isn't that a terrifying prospect. Thank goodness America saw through the illusion of Tiny Tim tiptoeing through the Tulips and Kamala.

Minnesota didn’t get embarrassed, it got exposed. Millions moved through fake operations while officials looked the other way. Now Congress wants answers. Transparency fixes this fast. Stonewalling only confirms what voters already suspect. https://t.co/CK9kHogO5W — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) December 27, 2025

It's the 'looking the other way' that is the most infuriating.

If there’s evidence of fraud, Congress should hold hearings and ensure full accountability. No one should be above the law. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

Also, the passports of all involved should be revoked while this is happening so they can't flee to Somalia. That needs to happen now.

I'm all for grilling Tim Walz, but I want these buildings to be raided by actual law enforcement, now.



And Congress should be focused on investigating Tim Walz for CRIMINAL wrongdoing, not just getting sound bytes. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

Make @Ilhan testify before congress on how she increased her vast wealth to over $30 million over the last few years….. — KiNGxCrUnK (@CryptoKnighted1) December 27, 2025

That's also a great question.

Yes. If there is organized fraud, subpoena Walz, run raids, seize records, and start making arrests. Taxpayer money is not a piñata, and “oops” is not a defense. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 27, 2025

All of this.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!