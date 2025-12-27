Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening...
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud Rings Exposed by Nick Shirley

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wants Governor Tim Walz to come before Congress and discuss all the fraud happening in Minnesota, specifically in the Somali community. 

If Governor Walz is on the up and up, he should be more than willing to come before Congress and offer some transparency.

The sooner, the better.

Let's get this thing moving.

All of it is terrible, but the prospect of funding Islamic terrorism is unthinkable. 

Isn't that a terrifying prospect. Thank goodness America saw through the illusion of Tiny Tim tiptoeing through the Tulips and Kamala. 

It's the 'looking the other way' that is the most infuriating. 

Also, the passports of all involved should be revoked while this is happening so they can't flee to Somalia. That needs to happen now.

That's also a great question. 

All of this.

