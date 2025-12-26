Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota's Welfare Fraud

Nick Shirley is an independent journalist who took it upon himself to investigate the rampant fraud by the Somali community in Minnesota. Honestly, take the forty-five minutes and watch this whole series. If you have high blood pressure, take your medication before you start watching. Just a warning ... this is infuriating. Also, it isn't just Minnesota residents being scammed. They are also stealing federal dollars. All Americans should care about this.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

The Somali community is holding politicians in a chokehold. They need them to get elected and if a politician asks any questions or demands any checks and balances of their activities, well, they won't get re-elected.

This is an insane watch. Every location was clearly a front and every single person they ran into KNEW they were involved in crime.



Incredible work from @nickshirleyy and his team.



Tim Walz and Keith Ellison both need to be investigated. https://t.co/27g9EeLB9K — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 26, 2025

Obviously, scammers need to be in jail (let's be honest, they'll take off for Somalia before they are put in jail and they've already sent so much money over there they will live in luxury forever), but there are some American politicians and lawmakers who need to see the inside of a jail cell, too.

Why isn't 60 Minutes doing this? Where are the professional journalists? https://t.co/i8omBynAbW — Joe Gebbia (@jgebbia) December 26, 2025

They're afraid to be called 'racists'.

He should be put on trial.

In just ONE day @nickshirleyy uncovered $110 million in alleged fraud in Minnesota.

This comes the same days as @DataRepublican has hinted she might create an effort to “coordinate and track citizen audits”



She also offered the following tips for people wanting to do research.… https://t.co/0o5jDA4uzY pic.twitter.com/u2ZOUBF62g — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) December 26, 2025

I remember when people said “in a world of social media, who is going to do the investigative journalism”.



It seems new media is stepping up. https://t.co/T6JcvjFpN9 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) December 26, 2025

This one guy has done more meaningful and accurate investigative journalism than any of the broadcast networks this year. https://t.co/rhNlKPDD0m — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) December 27, 2025

It's not even close.

The end of this is going to be that the Walz (and/or Biden) administration helped them set up all these business fronts to hide refugee funding.



I don't think it's just Minnesota. https://t.co/vSQQUIblxY — Latentem (@Latentem) December 27, 2025

Oh, it's likely much more rampant.

Send in the FBI to confirm. https://t.co/kC3G5y0aqD — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 26, 2025

Hopefully, they'll be on the case.

