From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After...
VIP
Tragic 'Nickelodeon Effect': Tylor Chase in Sad State – Viral Videos and Jackets...
Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide,...
Bidens Celebrate 'Hope' with New Great-Grandson, Continue Shunning Hunter's Child Navy
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't...
VIP
Obama Presidential Center Explains What the Mocked Building Design Is Supposed to Represen...
Jimmy Kimmel's Humiliating Christmas Tantrum Gets Dwarfed by Trump
Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS...
'What a Monster'! NY Times Shredded Again for Spin on What Trump's Christmas...
ANOTHER Rhode Island Dem Tried Playing the 'Do You Know Who I Am'...
WOW: Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan Takes Somali-PANDERING to a Whole New Level...
VIP
Lefties Sink to Sick, New Low Sexualizing Eight-Year-Old on Christmas to Attack Trump
ABC News Reports Trump Has Ruined These Illegals Aliens' American Dreams (During the...
He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care...

Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota's Welfare Fraud

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on December 26, 2025
Twitchy

Nick Shirley is an independent journalist who took it upon himself to investigate the rampant fraud by the Somali community in Minnesota. Honestly, take the forty-five minutes and watch this whole series. If you have high blood pressure, take your medication before you start watching. Just a warning ... this is infuriating. Also, it isn't just Minnesota residents being scammed. They are also stealing federal dollars. All Americans should care about this.

Advertisement

The Somali community is holding politicians in a chokehold. They need them to get elected and if a politician asks any questions or demands any checks and balances of their activities, well, they won't get re-elected. 

Obviously, scammers need to be in jail (let's be honest, they'll take off for Somalia before they are put in jail and they've already sent so much money over there they will live in luxury forever), but there are some American politicians and lawmakers who need to see the inside of a jail cell, too. 

Recommended

Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher
justmindy
Advertisement

They're afraid to be called 'racists'.

He should be put on trial. 

Advertisement

It's not even close.

Oh, it's likely much more rampant. 

Hopefully, they'll be on the case. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME ILHAN OMAR KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher
justmindy
HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)
Sam J.
From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After Backlash Over Technicality Snub
justmindy
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't Afford It'
Grateful Calvin
Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS Wrapping Paper
Grateful Calvin
He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher justmindy
Advertisement