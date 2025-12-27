Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
VIP
Wajahat Ali Reminds JD Vance That a White Man From a Christian Family...
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
VIP
Dead Week Dreams: Health Goals, Less Noise, More Beach – What X is...
WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officia...
Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Bil...
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at...
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con...
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in...

Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to $30 Million

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 27, 2025
Meme

Speaking of Minnesota and fraud, The New York Post reports that the husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who now has an estimated net worth of $30 million, has been scrubbing names from his venture capital firm's website as scrutiny grows over Omar's newfound riches.

Advertisement

Gabrielle Fahmy and Geoff Earle report for The Post:

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over the family’s skyrocketing wealth, The Post has learned.

Omar (D-MN) went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million in just a year — as a massive, up to $9 billion fraud scheme involving the Somali community in her district unfolded right under her nose in Minnesota.

It was Somalia-born Omar — who was seen in a resurfaced video last month dishing out food in a restaurant now at the heart of the scandal — who introduced the legislation critics say paved the way for what the feds have called the largest fraud of the pandemic.

The Jimmy Choo wearing socialist introduced the MEALS Act in Congress in 2020, relaxing oversight of government sponsored children’s meals programs during the pandemic, which critics say allowed fraudsters to claim they served millions of meals without verification, while pocketing millions of dollars in government subsidies.

Shortly after the scheme played out, Omar’s husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, launched Rose Lake Capital in 2022, a venture capital management firm.The company saw its reported value go from nearly zero in 2023, to between $5 million and $25 million in just a year, and somehow claims to having already amassed $60 billion assets under management — an amount many money managers on Wall Street only dream of.

Recommended

Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
Brett T.
Advertisement

Rose Lake Capital, The Post reports, had less than $1,000 in assets in 2023, according to Omar’s financial disclosure.

There's plenty more on Omar's and Tim Mynett's shenanigans in the piece.

Advertisement

We'll have to see if any other journalists pick up on this story, let alone Attorney General Pam Bondi.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar. 

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
Brett T.
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People Is Back in the UK
Brett T.
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help
justmindy
WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officials
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On Brett T.
Advertisement