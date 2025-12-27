Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to $30 Million

Speaking of Minnesota and fraud, The New York Post reports that the husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who now has an estimated net worth of $30 million, has been scrubbing names from his venture capital firm's website as scrutiny grows over Omar's newfound riches.

Ilhan Omar’s hubby’s $30M firm quietly scrubs names from website – as ‘Squad’ member faces mounting questions on sudden wealth amid Minnesota welfare fraud https://t.co/0FTJ1733Lw pic.twitter.com/DhkfeaSev5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2025

Gabrielle Fahmy and Geoff Earle report for The Post:

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over the family’s skyrocketing wealth, The Post has learned. Omar (D-MN) went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million in just a year — as a massive, up to $9 billion fraud scheme involving the Somali community in her district unfolded right under her nose in Minnesota. … It was Somalia-born Omar — who was seen in a resurfaced video last month dishing out food in a restaurant now at the heart of the scandal — who introduced the legislation critics say paved the way for what the feds have called the largest fraud of the pandemic. The Jimmy Choo wearing socialist introduced the MEALS Act in Congress in 2020, relaxing oversight of government sponsored children’s meals programs during the pandemic, which critics say allowed fraudsters to claim they served millions of meals without verification, while pocketing millions of dollars in government subsidies. Shortly after the scheme played out, Omar’s husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, launched Rose Lake Capital in 2022, a venture capital management firm.The company saw its reported value go from nearly zero in 2023, to between $5 million and $25 million in just a year, and somehow claims to having already amassed $60 billion assets under management — an amount many money managers on Wall Street only dream of.

Rose Lake Capital, The Post reports, had less than $1,000 in assets in 2023, according to Omar’s financial disclosure.

There's plenty more on Omar's and Tim Mynett's shenanigans in the piece.

Where did her immense wealth come from? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 27, 2025

Tim Mynett's winery "doesn’t appear to actually sell any wines anymore....Despite the high worth placed on the business, its website is a broken link, the phone number is disconnected and the last social media post for the winery dates back to 2023."



Mainstream Media: pic.twitter.com/y040jX9I7l — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) December 27, 2025

Net worth increased by almost $25,000,000 in one year. pic.twitter.com/d20aIVFN7c — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 27, 2025

“Sudden wealth” syndrome. — Fred Simon (@FredSimonTLM) December 27, 2025

Why is it so difficult to investigate these people? Are there no investigative reporters left in this world? — Integritytom (@justtom53) December 27, 2025

Why does no one ever audit politicians? We need an "independent" review of every politician and see if they are committing crimes. — BDrake (@freedom1o1) December 27, 2025

Guy was a political consultant yesterday and now all of a sudden has $60Bn under management?



If these people don’t go to prison we don’t have a functioning country. — Montresor (@uzi_bouzi) December 27, 2025

If only there were a US Government Department that might, oh, I don't know, maybe concern itself with crimes like this.

Maybe see the broad language 18 U.S.C. § 371 Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Or, maybe some Congressional oversight committee that might investigate.. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) December 27, 2025

Every single company Tim Mynett has had his hands in needs to be investigated:



eStCru

ESTCRULLC

E Street Group

eSt Ventures

Badlands Fund GP

Badlands Ventures

Rose Lake Capital

Born to Run

Rose Lake Inc.



How many more are out there? — BlondieBrutus (@BlondieBrutus) December 27, 2025

Funny how the louder some politicians preach about fairness, the murkier things get when people start asking where the money came from. Wiping details off a website doesn’t make the questions disappear. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 28, 2025

I wonder if anyone will held accountable or will we just collectively forget about this along with the fast changing news cycle. — Dom Andrzejczuk (@QuantumDom) December 28, 2025

We'll have to see if any other journalists pick up on this story, let alone Attorney General Pam Bondi.

