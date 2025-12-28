Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the Creep

Over the last few days, Americans have watched in shock as Somali fraud in Minnesota has been exposed. One of the people watching is a woman named Sara McGee in Texas. She is running for Texas House and is a Democrat. Rather than focusing on the fraud, she wants to focus on the independent journalist investigating the fraud. Because, of course.

Can we agree that any fraud should be heavily investigated and prosecuted, while also acknowledging that two grown men, with no official identification, forcefully trying to enter a daycare demanding to “see the children” is creepy as hell? — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) December 28, 2025

Obviously, no one expected the journalist to be permitted around kids, but they certainly could have given them an application and pricing structure since he claimed to have a child to enroll. Surely, he would have seen parents dropping off and picking up their children.

How can it be a daycare if there are no children? https://t.co/ePipLd5qed — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 28, 2025

There was never a sign of a child.

No we can’t agree. Nothing he did was creepy. https://t.co/4cz5pgQ4Rw — Emily15accounts (@fckthscrap) December 28, 2025

I have spent six figures on childcare in the last few years. I’m familiar with it. It’s obvious within mere seconds of presence at a legitimate childcare facility that there are children present. So no, not creepy. Useful work and your attempts to mischaracterize what’s happening… https://t.co/ys1nY79nUD — Jon Hassell (@jghassell) December 28, 2025

Yes, Democrats have clearly been instructed to focus on the creepy white men angle.

A Democrat supporting fraud and abuse.



I'd say I was shocked. But, I'm not.



She more mad the fraud was discovered by private citizens than by the very government that should have stopped it. https://t.co/GrR8p7FSUU — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) December 28, 2025

Same as it ever was.

The fact there were no actual kids on premises rather obviates the "creepy" charge. https://t.co/un8JVqoQoJ — Pickled Swans (@pickledswans) December 28, 2025

Can we stop defaulting to the term fraud when it's just clearly racism? https://t.co/c8HFG5o0Np — Edmond Dantès (@WhenOnKStreet) December 28, 2025

To Democrats, it's 'racism' to wonder why a daycare has no kids.

Texas if you elect this person then be prepared for massive fraud as she will limit investigations likely! https://t.co/a7KfMwQfCH — William Prowse (@WilliamPro63225) December 28, 2025

She's showing who she is.

Fraud should be heavily investigated but only by people me and my party approve of. https://t.co/Ie7THkJHPR — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) December 28, 2025

Basically.

Oh no the investigative journalist did investigative journalism how "CREEPY" https://t.co/lW9kkqaSAV — MAX COOL (@VitoComedy) December 28, 2025

Checks and balances are creepy to Democrats.

You want fraud investigated but journalists investigating fraud should be stopped?



Why don't you just say you don't really care about fraud. — Q (@Quirk22) December 28, 2025

Exactly.

No. We can't agree.

If there had been children streaming in and out, maybe.

But then they wouldn't have had to enter.

Stop trying to defend the indefensible like all @thedemocrats do on everything. — Bob Maistros 🇮🇱 (@BobMaistros) December 28, 2025

Democrats stay defending criminals. It's just what they do.

