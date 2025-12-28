Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platt...
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud...
VIP
Cynical Publius: How Imported Tribal Norms Fuel Minnesota's Billion-Dollar Fraud
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Touts: '16 Lease Sales Generating Over $187 Million'
Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away...
VIP
Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE...
WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report...
Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Ow...
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the...
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for...
Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricti...
Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
VIP
Wajahat Ali Reminds JD Vance That a White Man From a Christian Family...

Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the Creep

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on December 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Over the last few days, Americans have watched in shock as Somali fraud in Minnesota has been exposed. One of the people watching is a woman named Sara McGee in Texas. She is running for Texas House and is a Democrat. Rather than focusing on the fraud, she wants to focus on the independent journalist investigating the fraud. Because, of course. 

Advertisement

Obviously, no one expected the journalist to be permitted around kids, but they certainly could have given them an application and pricing structure since he claimed to have a child to enroll. Surely, he would have seen parents dropping off and picking up their children. 

There was never a sign of a child. 

Recommended

'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, Democrats have clearly been instructed to focus on the creepy white men angle.

Same as it ever was.

To Democrats, it's 'racism' to wonder why a daycare has no kids.

She's showing who she is.

Basically.

Advertisement

Checks and balances are creepy to Democrats.

Exactly. 

Democrats stay defending criminals. It's just what they do.

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platter
justmindy
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away Fast Enough
Doug P.
WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal justmindy
Advertisement