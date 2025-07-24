Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

In case you were wondering, yes, things keep getting worse for Team Obama.

A fresh drop of Peter Strzok's texts from January 3, 2017—yes, that Peter Strzok, the FBI lovebird who couldn't hide his Trump Derangement Syndrome—has surfaced on X, courtesy of user @15poundstogo. And oh boy, does it paint a picture of the bureau's top brass fretting over how to slip the infamous Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) without revealing too much.

Because nothing says 'impartial intelligence' like worrying about 'partisan axes to grind' in the Obama-era White House.

Peter Strzok texts from 1/3/17 discussing the ICA:

“Our material in the report is much better now. Don’t like the annex, but is what it is …”

“Wow. Bill should make sure Andy knows about that, since he was consulted numerous times about whether to include the reporting.”

“He,… pic.twitter.com/kKIwAlvt9Q — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) July 23, 2025

Post continues:

... like us, is concerned with over sharing. Doesn’t want Clapper giving CR cuts to WH. All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies.“ "Yeah, but keep in mind we were going to put that in the doc on friday, with potentially larger distribution than just the dni.” “The question is should we, particularly to the entirety of the lame duck usic with partisan axes to grind”.

Hrm.

Things get juicier when they name-drop 'Bill' and 'Andy'—widely believed to be Bill Priestap (Strzok's boss in counterintelligence) and Andrew McCabe (the disgraced former deputy director who got fired for lying under oath).

Almost as if there were some seriously shady things taking place ... hrm, crazy talk.

PS., CR = Crown Reporting = Steele. Or probably. IMHO. — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) July 23, 2025

Helpful.

"Check Gmail" - Apparently they were discussing the operation using non-FBI channels. No surprise why they didn't want a paper-trail. — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain2) July 23, 2025

Apparently.

I’m beginning to see why the Legacy Media cartel is trying ignore/sanitize these findings

They need to face the fact that there’s point at which a Carpet (under which too much stuff has been Swept) becomes essentially useless — head Grand-fogger HisSereneMajesty Conrad Vitale (@bold_counsel) July 24, 2025

Not only do they want to protect Obama and the Democrats, but they want to save their own backside, considering how complacent they all were while this was taking place.

We shall see.

