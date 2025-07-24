Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on July 24, 2025

In case you were wondering, yes, things keep getting worse for Team Obama.

A fresh drop of Peter Strzok's texts from January 3, 2017—yes, that Peter Strzok, the FBI lovebird who couldn't hide his Trump Derangement Syndrome—has surfaced on X, courtesy of user @15poundstogo. And oh boy, does it paint a picture of the bureau's top brass fretting over how to slip the infamous Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) without revealing too much.

Because nothing says 'impartial intelligence' like worrying about 'partisan axes to grind' in the Obama-era White House.

Post continues:

... like us, is concerned with over sharing. Doesn’t want Clapper giving CR cuts to WH. All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies.“

"Yeah, but keep in mind we were going to put that in the doc on friday, with potentially larger distribution than just the dni.”

“The question is should we, particularly to the entirety of the lame duck usic with partisan axes to grind”.

Hrm.

Things get juicier when they name-drop 'Bill' and 'Andy'—widely believed to be Bill Priestap (Strzok's boss in counterintelligence) and Andrew McCabe (the disgraced former deputy director who got fired for lying under oath).

Almost as if there were some seriously shady things taking place ... hrm, crazy talk.

Helpful.

Apparently.

Not only do they want to protect Obama and the Democrats, but they want to save their own backside, considering how complacent they all were while this was taking place.

We shall see.

