US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on January 06, 2026
Twitchy

It seems like everyone and their dog has an unaccredited daycare center funded by state dollars these days.

Who knew pretending to care for children while ripping off the American taxpayer was such a popular and lucrative gig these days?

Cripes.

Even Michael Byrd, the man who shot and killed an unarmed Ashli Babbitt without even warning her first, and his wife, have one. No, we're not kidding.

Huh.

Starting to think so, sheesh.

THERE we go. Yes. The American taxpayer deserves reparations for all of the fraud and horsecrap the government has been forcing us to pay for for DECADES, it appears. Or you know, dismantle and defund the IRS and repeal the income tax.

At this rate, we're not sure how the government can justify taxing Americans. Oh, we know they'll find a way, but still.

Bat-poo crazy.

Karma always finds a way.

Seriously. Maybe Twitchy should open a daycare, but only for conservative kids ... heh.

Hey, it could work, especially if the government is funding us.

Ahem.

All of them. Like yesterday.

