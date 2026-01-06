US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle

It seems like everyone and their dog has an unaccredited daycare center funded by state dollars these days.

Who knew pretending to care for children while ripping off the American taxpayer was such a popular and lucrative gig these days?

Cripes.

Even Michael Byrd, the man who shot and killed an unarmed Ashli Babbitt without even warning her first, and his wife, have one. No, we're not kidding.

NEW: Records show US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot unarmed J6 protester Ashli Babbitt w/o warning, has been running an unaccredited day-care center w/ wife Kaleska from their MD. home since 2008. MD. rec's $190m in HHS day-care funds.https://t.co/Ly2JCVx966 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2026

Huh.

Am I the only guy in America who hasn't been running a daycare this whole time?! 🤣 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2026

Starting to think so, sheesh.

We’ve been robbed blind. I demand reparations — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 6, 2026

THERE we go. Yes. The American taxpayer deserves reparations for all of the fraud and horsecrap the government has been forcing us to pay for for DECADES, it appears. Or you know, dismantle and defund the IRS and repeal the income tax.

At this rate, we're not sure how the government can justify taxing Americans. Oh, we know they'll find a way, but still.

This is insane. — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) January 6, 2026

Bat-poo crazy.

Not one review? Seems unusual pic.twitter.com/omszkCX7GK — Barr Wilf (@BarrWilf) January 6, 2026

So we can't get the guy for offing someone but we'll get him on fraud? — SMH (@SMH3770) January 6, 2026

Karma always finds a way.

Oh Maryland — LindaRoyer (@LindaRoyer1) January 6, 2026

Is everyone in on this scam except me??? wtf — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) January 6, 2026

Seriously. Maybe Twitchy should open a daycare, but only for conservative kids ... heh.

Hey, it could work, especially if the government is funding us.

Ahem.

This is a vector for payoffs.



We have to crack open the books of all of this public money, and use AI to connect who’s receiving the money with who’s sending it. — Matt McDonagh (@McDonaghMatthew) January 6, 2026

All of them. Like yesterday.

