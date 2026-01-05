'Where My ZERO Tolerance for BS Resides': Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Scold Lecturing Her to Behave on X

Harmeet K. Dhillon is not to be trifled with, in real life or on social media.

You'd think by now people would know better ... but alas, some people still do not.

It all started here, with Mamdani scolding the Trump administration after claiming he'd been briefed on what happened with Maduro.

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.



Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

Post continues:

... and international law. International law? What? This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.

Dude, you have no power here. None. Zero. Zip. Not to mention he likely LIED about being briefed on the situation:

I said it before: Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not have federal security clearance. When asked directly by a reporter, he initially danced around the question—then ultimately answered “NO,” confirming he does not have clearance.

That means he was not briefed on Nicolás Maduro or any… pic.twitter.com/5mURMFRfMR — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) January 5, 2026

Shocker.

Which is probably why Harmeet K. Dhillon made fun of him the way she did from her PERSONAL account (the PERSONAL piece is essential here):

Blah blah cry harder https://t.co/AtPdPIZHt8 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 3, 2026

We love Harmeet, especially when she's dragging stupid people for acting stupid and saying stupid things in a stupid post on X. For some reason, this displeased scold Leslie Marshall:

You're SUPPOSED to be the Assistant Attorney General; that line is literally something a 10 year old would say... do better — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) January 4, 2026

Guess how this went for Leslie:

Leslie: see my official account for my official views. This account is where my zero tolerance for bullshit resides. Thank you for your attention to this distinction. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 4, 2026

Ouch.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

