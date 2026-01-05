Mike Lindell Is Running for Governor, and Tim Walz Is Out
VIP
OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is...
Trump Removes a Dictator & Democrats Melt Down As Tim Walz DROPS OUT...
Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate...
Tim Walz Goes Down in Flames: Political Career Finished
DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme...
Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of...
It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
VIP
L.A. Mayor Bass Is an Early Favorite to Win 'Ratio of the Year'...
Democrat Voter TROUNCES TDS-Crazed Champagne Socialists and FAKE Revolutionaries for RUINI...
And BOOM: BASED Marco Rubio Shuts the UN DOWN in His Comments About...
Pete Hegseth's Accountability Announcement About a 'Seditious Six' Dem Triggers Chuck Schu...
CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in...
The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid...

'Where My ZERO Tolerance for BS Resides': Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Scold Lecturing Her to Behave on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on January 05, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Harmeet K. Dhillon is not to be trifled with, in real life or on social media.

You'd think by now people would know better ... but alas, some people still do not.

Advertisement

It all started here, with Mamdani scolding the Trump administration after claiming he'd been briefed on what happened with Maduro.

Post continues:

... and international law.

International law? What?

This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.

Dude, you have no power here. None. Zero. Zip. Not to mention he likely LIED about being briefed on the situation:

Shocker.

Which is probably why Harmeet K. Dhillon made fun of him the way she did from her PERSONAL account (the PERSONAL piece is essential here):

Recommended

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement
Sam J.
Advertisement

We love Harmeet, especially when she's dragging stupid people for acting stupid and saying stupid things in a stupid post on X. For some reason, this displeased scold Leslie Marshall:

Guess how this went for Leslie:

Ouch.

============================================================

Related:

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement

Democrat Voter Calls Out TDS-Crazed Champagne Socialists and FAKE Revolutionaries for RUINING the Party

And BOOM: BASED Marco Rubio Shuts the UN DOWN in His Comments About Venezuela and Maduro (Watch)

CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread

WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DNC's 'Thank You for Your Service' Message to Tim Walz Gets the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For
Doug P.
CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread
Sam J.
OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is a HOOT (Watch)
Sam J.
It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement Sam J.
Advertisement