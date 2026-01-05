Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim Walz and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:30 PM on January 05, 2026
Meme

Tim Walz has been having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad week.

Or is that two weeks?

Heck, it might be almost the last month now ... 

And it all culminated in his dropping out of the upcoming gubernatorial race. Could it have been Nick Shirley? Or maybe Nick Sortor finally got to him; Nick has been relentless with Walz, and we kinda sorta love it.

Advertisement

Especially since it sounds like Walz keeps calling the cops on him.

Why would he call the cops on Sortor for being outside the governor's mansion? That's public property.

Is this why Tim-bo decided against running for a third term? Did Sortor finally push him over the edge after Nick Shirley exposed his state's fraud for all the world to see? Whatever did it, whatever happened, whatever influenced Walz to walk away ... we are grateful.

The guy is a disaster. A cowardly, corrupt, useless shell of a man destroying the fabric of his own state to allow bad actors to get rich from taxpayer-funded scams. Whoa, that was deep for us.

Pathetic.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

