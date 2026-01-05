Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim Walz and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

Tim Walz has been having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad week.

Or is that two weeks?

Heck, it might be almost the last month now ...

And it all culminated in his dropping out of the upcoming gubernatorial race. Could it have been Nick Shirley? Or maybe Nick Sortor finally got to him; Nick has been relentless with Walz, and we kinda sorta love it.

Especially since it sounds like Walz keeps calling the cops on him.

HEY @TIM_WALZ: QUIT CALLING THE COPS ON ME FOR STANDING OUTSIDE YOUR HOUSE



I AIN’T LEAVING



I KNOW how much your weird-ass loves colossal pickles, but you will NEVER have mine.



Vid coming soon.@angelaroosee pic.twitter.com/8dX0ZPXgRA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 4, 2026

Why would he call the cops on Sortor for being outside the governor's mansion? That's public property.

WELP, Tim Walz won’t stop calling the police on me, so I’ve CANCELLED my flight back to DC tonight.



You’re picking the wrong fight, Timmyboy. https://t.co/6N5ORLAxDF pic.twitter.com/Pl7y6DXxSH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2026

Is this why Tim-bo decided against running for a third term? Did Sortor finally push him over the edge after Nick Shirley exposed his state's fraud for all the world to see? Whatever did it, whatever happened, whatever influenced Walz to walk away ... we are grateful.

The guy is a disaster. A cowardly, corrupt, useless shell of a man destroying the fabric of his own state to allow bad actors to get rich from taxpayer-funded scams. Whoa, that was deep for us.

Pathetic.

How many more massive lawsuits do I have to file before these deranged leftists realize that attempting to intimidate me via bogus arrests ALWAYS backfires on them? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2026

They never do lear ...

They never do lear, do they? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 5, 2026

Heh.

See what he did there? See what we did there?

Classic.

