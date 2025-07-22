Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Charlie Kirk believes we need more trade school students and fewer college students. This is not the first time we've seen this argument made on the Right: the fact that not all young people should attend college, and that trade school is an excellent alternative.

Especially when we see so many people with useless degrees buried in student loan debt.

This was Kirk's example:

We need more electricians and less sociology majors. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 21, 2025

He's right.

So, of course, he triggered this Sociology professor:

Sociology professor here.



You couldn’t pass my Intro course. https://t.co/XzkXIb7Uis — Tim Gill (@timgill924) July 21, 2025

Dude. Bro. Just no.

Students take sociology because the university forces them to take it to bilk some extra money out of them on the path to getting a real degree. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 22, 2025

Yes, because sociology is designed to produce career activists, not critical thinkers. If you're in the top 1%, you land a post at the State Department or become a professional "democracy" advocate, flying to conferences in far-off countries. Everyone else ends up broke, stuck in… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 22, 2025

But who's going to light your class or bring power to your projector?



See the hierarchy of usefulness here? Sociology is near the bottom, just above basket weaving. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 22, 2025

Hey, at least basket weaving serves a purpose. There are many people who use baskets.

Maybe?

Most useless courses in modern college. And that’s taking feminist queer theory into consideration — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2025

Sociology isn’t even a hard science. It’s not a complex course. I took it as an elective all 4 years of high school. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) July 22, 2025

An amoeba could pass your course. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 22, 2025

Let's hear it for amoebas!

You’re proving his point though — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) July 22, 2025

Over and over again.

You couldn't install a light fixture. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 22, 2025

For most of us, you're there just to fill out credit hours. Rote memorization. Quickly forgotten. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 22, 2025

I took intro sociology, it was considered the easiest A of the fuzzy study prerequisites.

Can’t do basic electrical in my house.



I’ve needed an electrician many times in my life, never needed a social worker. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 22, 2025

Same, girl.

Same.

If the prof's goal was to prove Kirk right, SUCCESS!

A+ even.

If not?

Woof.

