Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on July 22, 2025
AngieArtist

Charlie Kirk believes we need more trade school students and fewer college students. This is not the first time we've seen this argument made on the Right: the fact that not all young people should attend college, and that trade school is an excellent alternative.

Especially when we see so many people with useless degrees buried in student loan debt.

This was Kirk's example:

He's right.

So, of course, he triggered this Sociology professor:

Dude. Bro. Just no.

Hey, at least basket weaving serves a purpose. There are many people who use baskets. 

Maybe?

Let's hear it for amoebas!

Over and over again.

Same, girl.

Same.

If the prof's goal was to prove Kirk right, SUCCESS!

A+ even.

If not?

Woof.

