CNN Laments That 'MAGA Journalist' Nick Shirley Had No Guardrails

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 30, 2025
Journalism meme

CNN has finally picked up on the viral video made by Nick Shirley, showing him visiting Somali-owned daycares in Minnesota, where there are no children to be found. Did CNN send a correspondent to Minneapolis to knock on these same doors? Not surprisingly, CNN was more interested in the 23-year-old MAGA journalist. Does Shirley consider himself MAGA? We didn't pick that up from the video.

The post continues:

… only the Right appears to be concerned about stopping the massive fraud in Minnesota and beyond.

CNN Business reports:

The MAGA leaders promoted Shirley’s video of himself and a Minnesota activist investigating federally funded facilities in the state that allegedly posed as daycares without any children present. It’s part of what many on the right say is widespread government assistance fraud perpetuated by the Somali community there.

Shirley and others like him present themselves as the future of journalism. They often claim the lack of traditional editing, fact checks and guardrails makes them more trustworthy. Meanwhile, the audience for mainstream media has been falling for years, and public trust in traditional journalists is at historic lows, amplified by political figures who make denigrating journalists part of their brand.

By 2025, Shirley was well-known in the MAGA universe and was invited to speak at the White House in October during a roundtable with President Donald Trump about Antifa, an anti-fascist movement with no leadership or organization.

A roundtable that the mainstream media decided to ignore.

CNN is more concerned that an independent journalist who doesn't work for them could garner more than 116 million views on X, and that doesn't include YouTube. CNN wishes it could come close to those numbers. CNN concludes, "But in today’s modern media environment, it’s the right figure — with the right following and with the style that resonates with the audience hitting at the right time — that can make all the viral difference."

Actually, doing real journalism makes all the viral difference.

CNN could be spending its energy looking into the rampant fraud in Minnesota, but it's more concerned with investigating the independent journalist who uncovered the fraud and how he managed to garner so many views. They call him a MAGA journalist to immediately discredit him with their few viewers.

It's a story so stupid we would have thought senior media correspondent Brian Stelter would have written it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

