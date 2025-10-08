Andy Ngo at the White House to Talk to the President and His Cabinet About Antifa

Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

During the debates, Joe Biden claimed that Antifa was just "an idea, not an organization." Fact-checkers will say that Biden was just repeating the words of former FBI Director Christopher Wray. Still, he believed it. Democrats always claim that Antifa doesn't exist because there is no organization, no individual leader. Antifa certainly knows how to organize, though, and has chapters in cities across the U.S., the most notorious being the Rose City Antifa of Portland.

If you look at the headlines, you'll see that President Donald Trump held a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Antifa, particularly their actions in Portland against ICE agents and facilities. The Independent reported that "Trump’s ‘Antifa roundtable’ was so much worse than you’re imagining." Really?

Holly Baxter reports for The Independent:

Wake up, babe, new civil liberties infringement propaganda just dropped! Today’s installment in America’s ongoing descent into farce brings us a White House press release about “Antifa terror” and a presidential roundtable devoted entirely to the group that famously isn’t a real entity.

Around noon, a press release appeared on the official White House website, quoting numerous anonymous Portland residents, including a “man,” a “woman,” and a “business owner,” all of whom absolutely want the National Guard to storm their city. “I kind of support it 110%,” is an actual quote.

But that was just the appetizer. At 3 pm, the televised meeting began. And boy, was there a lot of meat.

Independent journalist and author Andy Ngo knows Antifa well. They've chased him down and attacked him. Ngo was among the "conservative influencers" invited to speak to the president and his cabinet.

"An idea."

The mainstream press is already spinning the meeting as a bunch of far-right conservatives trying to crush free speech. Ngo knows what he's talking about, and it's about time we had a president who's listening seriously.

***

