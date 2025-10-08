Andy Ngo at the White House to Talk to the President and His Cabinet About Antifa

During the debates, Joe Biden claimed that Antifa was just "an idea, not an organization." Fact-checkers will say that Biden was just repeating the words of former FBI Director Christopher Wray. Still, he believed it. Democrats always claim that Antifa doesn't exist because there is no organization, no individual leader. Antifa certainly knows how to organize, though, and has chapters in cities across the U.S., the most notorious being the Rose City Antifa of Portland.

Advertisement

If you look at the headlines, you'll see that President Donald Trump held a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Antifa, particularly their actions in Portland against ICE agents and facilities. The Independent reported that "Trump’s ‘Antifa roundtable’ was so much worse than you’re imagining." Really?

Trump’s ‘Antifa roundtable’ was so much worse than you’re imagining https://t.co/JwvpCIzjPy — The Independent (@Independent) October 8, 2025

Holly Baxter reports for The Independent:

Wake up, babe, new civil liberties infringement propaganda just dropped! Today’s installment in America’s ongoing descent into farce brings us a White House press release about “Antifa terror” and a presidential roundtable devoted entirely to the group that famously isn’t a real entity. Around noon, a press release appeared on the official White House website, quoting numerous anonymous Portland residents, including a “man,” a “woman,” and a “business owner,” all of whom absolutely want the National Guard to storm their city. “I kind of support it 110%,” is an actual quote. But that was just the appetizer. At 3 pm, the televised meeting began. And boy, was there a lot of meat.

Independent journalist and author Andy Ngo knows Antifa well. They've chased him down and attacked him. Ngo was among the "conservative influencers" invited to speak to the president and his cabinet.

I’m inside the White House. I will be speaking with the U.S. President and his cabinet about Antifa. pic.twitter.com/aBsxsgePaQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2025

Here is what I said when I spoke to President Trump and members of his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/Yqp2rFzbTB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2025

"An idea."

No one better to inform them! Good luck Andy - your country needs you. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2025

YOUR MOMENT IS HERE ANDY!!! Go save the world! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 8, 2025

I can remember when you were almost the only person on social media posting about Antifa.



I'm so glad to see that all the hard work you've put in over the years is getting recognized. — i/o (@avidseries) October 8, 2025

Great you are getting so much recognition Andy. I remember the bike lock like it was yesterday. — Rob Bigs (@Morpheus_Delphi) October 8, 2025

That's WAY better than concrete milkshakes! — Chris Lesiem (@Chris_Lesiem) October 8, 2025

This is gonna piss off all the right people. Have a good meeting, Andy. — SnowStormYou🇺🇸 🏄‍♀️🪷🌱 (@snowstormyou) October 8, 2025

This was surreal to watch from afar. So thankful the administration is listening to experts — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) October 8, 2025

The indisputable evidence is the loss of business and the commercial property values in Portland. Dozens of businesses have left, one of Portland's prize buildings, the U.S. Bank tower; has dropped some 70% in value or more and all properties an average of 58%. — PNWScot (@Corin_1_18) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

Thank you for your work in this area. It must feel great to finally be acknowledged for it. — Seann McQuarter (@McQuarterWriter) October 8, 2025

You are instrumental in this coming to fruition. The outcome will be great. — Riley (@riley1999) October 8, 2025

Amazing job, Andy. Did you ever think you’d be there in front of the President, telling him what happened to you? Your endless work got you there. Thankful. — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) October 8, 2025

The mainstream press is already spinning the meeting as a bunch of far-right conservatives trying to crush free speech. Ngo knows what he's talking about, and it's about time we had a president who's listening seriously.

***