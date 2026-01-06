Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of the Hudson

If there was ever a man who gets high off smelling his own passed gas, it is Zohran Mamdani. This dude really thinks he is the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

BREAKING: NY Mayor Mamdani says he is working to ensure World Cup tickets are "available to all" pic.twitter.com/joSgRgemgg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2026

First of all, we have the nauseating sight of Letitia James behind him. That's enough to get a stomach rumbling in itself. Then, Mamdani goes on to proclaim he is working hard to ensure New Yorkers will have cheap access to World Cup tickets. Just one problem ... the stadium is in New Jersey and he has no control over the pricing of tickets. Only FIFA controls that. So, like a good commie, he is just telling the working class what they want to hear with no means of following through.

This dude is nuts.



1) There aren’t any World Cup games in NYC.



2) Can’t just magically lower prices for scarce commodities.



3) The mayor of NYC cannot magically increase the number of World Cup tickets that are available.



Communism requires the suspension of reality. https://t.co/0o5nbuQgde — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 5, 2026

Honestly, it's hard to tell if he thinks he is this powerful or if he is just lying all the time.

I’m genuinely concerned at this point that he doesn’t know how anything works in the real world. https://t.co/1eS5JD7oUR — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 5, 2026

Well, he never had a real job and his Mommy supported him his whole life so that is entirely possible.

This is what happens when the kid who ran for student body president promising free vending machines and no homework actually wins



Except he's in charge of the financial capital of the world



This will be fine https://t.co/2YaQTm6SVg — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) January 5, 2026

These are the kinds of comments that remind you our mayor is just really dumb kid who’s never had a job https://t.co/sDZpqbudTG — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 5, 2026

World Cup tickets are a human right. https://t.co/9JDrAzdbUy — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) January 5, 2026

Obviously.

1) The World Cup is not being played in NYC, it’s being played in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



2) The government has no say in pricing.



3) I demand Super Bowl tickets! It’s a human right. https://t.co/7JWYYdeQwz pic.twitter.com/qfGNC4tBNw — 🧑‍🎄🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) January 5, 2026

Are Jonas Brothers tickets also a human right? What about tickets to a Disney Cruise? Those have to be human rights as well, right? Please say yes!

Comrades, I have outlawed tickets, just go to the stadium and tell them Comrade Mayor Mamdani wishes you to enter.



Also I am introducing Mamdani Soccer: each game will be played with two balls to ensure more scoring. Prosperity off the field and on, the Mamdani Way. https://t.co/53nzCxujDt — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 6, 2026

Tell the ticket takers Mayor Delulu Mamdani sent you and you must be admitted. That will absolutely work. Also, tell them human rights demand you be given free snacks and cold beverages while you watch the game. Throw in a souvenir jersey just for fun, too.

Like with the bus fares, amirite https://t.co/djhNyfFt7X — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 5, 2026

The majority of voters in New York City were dumb enough to believe him.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

