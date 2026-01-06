Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of the Hudson

Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo

If there was ever a man who gets high off smelling his own passed gas, it is Zohran Mamdani. This dude really thinks he is the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. 

First of all, we have the nauseating sight of Letitia James behind him. That's enough to get a stomach rumbling in itself. Then, Mamdani goes on to proclaim he is working hard to ensure New Yorkers will have cheap access to World Cup tickets. Just one problem ... the stadium is in New Jersey and he has no control over the pricing of tickets. Only FIFA controls that. So, like a good commie, he is just telling the working class what they want to hear with no means of following through. 

Honestly, it's hard to tell if he thinks he is this powerful or if he is just lying all the time.

Well, he never had a real job and his Mommy supported him his whole life so that is entirely possible.

Obviously.

Are Jonas Brothers tickets also a human right? What about tickets to a Disney Cruise? Those have to be human rights as well, right? Please say yes!

Tell the ticket takers Mayor Delulu Mamdani sent you and you must be admitted. That will absolutely work. Also, tell them human rights demand you be given free snacks and cold beverages while you watch the game. Throw in a souvenir jersey just for fun, too. 

The majority of voters in New York City were dumb enough to believe him. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Tags:

ERIC ADAMS LETITIA JAMES NEW YORK SOCIALISM

