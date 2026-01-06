Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on January 06, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Hillary Cankles Clinton climbed out from her cave to 'celebrate' the anniversary of January 6th by milking it for all she could. Considering the Epstein news (especially those photos!) about her husband we've seen these past few weeks, we're not exactly surprised to see her desperately trying to change the subject.

Not to mention, she's clearly still bitter that Trump beat her.

Bigly.

And that she will never EVER be president. Sorry, we like to write that as often as we can ... Hillary Clinton will never be president.

Especially with posts like this one:

And of course, she turned replies off, as she does on every post.

The entire point of being on X is to engage people, not just yell unpopular talking points at them, Hill-dawg.

Guess how this went over.

Yup.

Nope.

She won't.

We're honestly shocked Biden didn't go ahead and make it a National holiday so Democrats could take the

day off. Heh.

This is an excellent point. Is Hillary defaming him here?

Because they think it still works. There are idiots out there who still think Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

And fin.

