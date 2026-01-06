Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT

Hillary Cankles Clinton climbed out from her cave to 'celebrate' the anniversary of January 6th by milking it for all she could. Considering the Epstein news (especially those photos!) about her husband we've seen these past few weeks, we're not exactly surprised to see her desperately trying to change the subject.

Not to mention, she's clearly still bitter that Trump beat her.

Bigly.

And that she will never EVER be president. Sorry, we like to write that as often as we can ... Hillary Clinton will never be president.

Especially with posts like this one:

Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured.



Trump then pardoned the attackers.



He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won't ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/VEdzgaI3cs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2026

And of course, she turned replies off, as she does on every post.

The entire point of being on X is to engage people, not just yell unpopular talking points at them, Hill-dawg.

Guess how this went over.

Five years ago, Trump said "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Capitol Police then shot tear gas at the crowd on one side, while openly inviting people into the Capitol on the other.

Your lies no longer work. You enabled a rapist just so you could keep power. https://t.co/npfBjG9EgG pic.twitter.com/AeXY9C5uSC — David (@PubliusDefectus) January 6, 2026

Yup.

We won’t ever forget what you did to him. https://t.co/LmUrxUX9p4 pic.twitter.com/4vUKMe8hxm — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) January 6, 2026

Nope.

Turn on replies coward https://t.co/A2yKtpxuZ9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 6, 2026

She won't.

Five years ago Democrats like @hillaryclinton created a huge lie about January 6th to cover up their theft of the 2020 election and persecuted the people of January 6 in a way that would have made Stalin proud.



We will never trust anything they say again. https://t.co/jfZErSVY7X — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) January 6, 2026

I almost forgot that today is a sacred national holiday for the Democrats. https://t.co/LDAOpgwDmK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 6, 2026

We're honestly shocked Biden didn't go ahead and make it a National holiday so Democrats could take the

Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts?



Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments. https://t.co/XLUd5nkzUW — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) January 6, 2026

day off. Heh.

Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts?



Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments. https://t.co/XLUd5nkzUW — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) January 6, 2026

This is an excellent point. Is Hillary defaming him here?

It is truly astounding. An inability to shift away from a tired narrative. https://t.co/UalOIaMJ76 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 6, 2026

Because they think it still works. There are idiots out there who still think Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people.

Ahhhhhh memories. Seems just like yesterday I was in the crowd agitating protesters and encouraging them to go into the Capitol building. Good times.



Happy January 6th, to all who celebrate. https://t.co/kxCTcg7uto pic.twitter.com/tYHYfMNjAG — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 6, 2026

And fin.

