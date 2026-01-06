Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check Out Who RUNS It)

As Twitchy readers know, the Minneapolis Hilton that refused to allow DHS law enforcement to stay there has now been removed from Hilton's systems. You'd think a hotel wouldn't want that ... surely there's nothing so important to them that they'd be willing to go out of business basically.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, they have something to hide.

Nick Sortor AGAIN, with another damning receipt for this hotel:

Can’t imagine why the operators of this Hilton didn’t want ICE around! pic.twitter.com/vyU6hmdpUm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

Hrm. What on Earth could they all have in common?

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Deport them all. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 6, 2026

At this point, we agree.

please do not tell me they got the funds to buy a business with daycare funds or healthcare funds smh — OmnipotentCEO (@OmnipotentCEO) January 6, 2026

It's definitely possible.

All at the same address — Jeff Lash (@JeffLash3) January 6, 2026

Gosh, that seems super fishy as well. Why would they all be at the exact location? After everything we've seen, we might also wonder if there is a daycare at this particular location.

Seems like a lot of red flags ...

All of this has us wondering if ICE may have picked this hotel on purpose, if they had some idea that there were issues with leadership and/or staff there, and if that's why they refused to allow them to stay.

Or maybe they're just a bunch of haters who chose the wrong hill to die on.

Either way, this has been a hoot to watch unfurl in real time.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ

US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)

Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim Walz, and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is a HOOT (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!