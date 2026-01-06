OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz...
US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt)...
Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology St...
We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!
Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get...
We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and...
The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture...
Outgoing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Has Found the REAL Victim of the Somali...
VIP
Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not...
‘The Shadow Says It All, Bro!’ Man Caught in Womens' Room at Planet...
Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim...
FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out...
Scott Jennings Says Walz Is ‘in the Arms of the Angels’ As He...

Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check Out Who RUNS It)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on January 06, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Minneapolis Hilton that refused to allow DHS law enforcement to stay there has now been removed from Hilton's systems. You'd think a hotel wouldn't want that ... surely there's nothing so important to them that they'd be willing to go out of business basically.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, they have something to hide.

Nick Sortor AGAIN, with another damning receipt for this hotel:

Hrm. What on Earth could they all have in common?

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

At this point, we agree.

It's definitely possible.

Gosh, that seems super fishy as well. Why would they all be at the exact location? After everything we've seen, we might also wonder if there is a daycare at this particular location.

Seems like a lot of red flags ... 

All of this has us wondering if ICE may have picked this hotel on purpose, if they had some idea that there were issues with leadership and/or staff there, and if that's why they refused to allow them to stay.

Recommended

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ
Sam J.
Advertisement

Or maybe they're just a bunch of haters who chose the wrong hill to die on.

Either way, this has been a hoot to watch unfurl in real time.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ

US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)

Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim Walz, and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

OMG-LOL! Leaked Footage of 'Mamdani' Calling Trump to Demand Answers on Venezuela Is a HOOT (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ
Sam J.
We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!
Grateful Calvin
Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle
Sam J.
The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Gordon K
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture Really Means
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ Sam J.
Advertisement