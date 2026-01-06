OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz Cover-Up a MUST READ

Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Now that Tim Walz has dropped out of the upcoming gubernatorial campaign (HA!), likely due to the vast amount of alleged fraud he could be implicated in, Drew Holden has been good enough to put together a thread humiliating the mainstream media for once again protecting a bad actor because of the letter by his name.

As always, grab a snack:

So, this is not really a quick thread (how could it be when dragging the media for being such lying hosebags), but it's definitely worth your time. We're not sure we've ever seen Holden put out a thread that everyone shouldn't read.

Many of them have spent far more time attacking Nick Shirley than covering the actual fraud allegations.

They're jelly?

Yes, it was all racism. Clearly.

Oopsie.

Our favorite was when the one statie claimed the Quality 'Learing' Center had closed the previous week, yet a bunch of kids showed up the day after the footage broke... they couldn't even get their cover story straight.

It's what they do.

It's who they are.

The government says it is not committing fraud, so we should totally trust it.

CBS. smh

HA HA HA HA HA

Remember the break-in from the INSIDE?

Yup.

The media is furious that they no longer get to call the shots.

With an agenda? Coming from NPR? Now THAT is hilarious.

Uh huh.

If they can't make the story about Republicans pouncing, they will find a way to blame Republicans.

Brave firefighters.

