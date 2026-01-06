SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at NYC YMCA (Watch)

Full disclosure, when New York City elected a communist, this editor felt a bit hopeless for the largest city in America. How could they elect someone so absolutely counter to everything this country stands for? We knew New Yorkers were pretty left-leaning, but completely gone this way?

Wow.

So, when we saw this cross our radar earlier today, we had to write about it because it gave us hope for New York City.

It would appear that Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani aren't exactly popular with ALL New Yorkers.

Watch:

Mamdani and Hochul get run out of NY YMCA

"Run like a rat Mamdani"

MORE OF THIS PLEASE‼️ pic.twitter.com/94K30bp6ku — Lewis Miles (@Maga4liberty) January 6, 2026

To be completely fair, and you know we're nothing but fair here at Twitchy, they weren't exactly run out of the YMCA. After the event concluded, as Hochul, Mamdani, and their entourage exited the building, they were confronted by protesters, primarily taxi drivers, ride-share workers, and opponents of congestion pricing, who shouted at them and followed closely as security quickly escorted the officials to waiting SUVs.

Technically, yes, Hochul and Mamdani RAN when New Yorkers confronted them, but they weren't exactly run OUT of the YMCA.

Either way, it's still awesome to see it.

This is exactly how I feel as well! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — cherylanne (@cheryldonohue11) January 6, 2026

Maybe lighting the city up in the same colors as the faith of the terrorists who attacked the WTC 25 years ago, killing thousands of innocent Americans, wasn't such a great idea.

Every moment of their day should be a reminder to them about how hated they are. More of this! — Denise (@westieTX) January 6, 2026

And how hated Communism is. Yes.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

