Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded...
Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migrat...
Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings...
Commies of a Feather: AOC Kicks Off Comrade Mamdani's Red Revolution Bash in...
HHS Has 'Turned Off the Money Spigot' to Minnesota, Freezing All Child Care...
Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS
Busted! Years-Old Typo on 'Quality Learing Center' Sign Fixed Overnight After National Out...
Legacy Media's Priorities: Smear Nick Shirley's Partner David, Ignore Billions in Alleged...
You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About...
VIP
Billions in Fraud Exposed – Time to Tax or Ban Immigrant Remittances
Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on December 30, 2025
meme

All this talk of migrant fraud rings and Somali daycares can be pretty distressing. When one thinks of all the money being wasted and how they are disrespecting the American taxpayer, it can all be too much to handle. That's why sometimes you just have to laugh or you'll cry. 

Advertisement

That's even better. Heh.

They know good and well 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy' isn't going to do a thing. He is terrified of them.

This is in reference to the misspelled daycare sign, of course. Maybe the 'designer' made the mistake, but they had a year to catch the mistake. Snicker.

At least the mob used to actually pick up trash when they pretended to take care of 'waste services'.

Recommended

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Advertisement

Thanks a lot, Apple.

Advertisement

Here comes the reboot, just slightly more criminal.

It's always the race card.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has been in full blown coverup mode for all this fraud.

He won't know how to spell, but he'll be wealthy, at least.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

CRIME EDUCATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Laura W.
CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded Evidence of Fraud
Brett T.
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
justmindy
Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
Brett T.
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid Sam J.
Advertisement