Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X

All this talk of migrant fraud rings and Somali daycares can be pretty distressing. When one thinks of all the money being wasted and how they are disrespecting the American taxpayer, it can all be too much to handle. That's why sometimes you just have to laugh or you'll cry.

heading to work at 6am knowing i could've just opened a somali daycare pic.twitter.com/9lqmO4J8D3 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 30, 2025

Heading to work at 6am knowing I opened a Somali daycare: https://t.co/kiSUEhx3jV pic.twitter.com/V4ZlB90xUH — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 30, 2025

That's even better. Heh.

Somali Learing Centers when Tim Walz tries to shut them down: https://t.co/0ukp6uzlt9 pic.twitter.com/Dn1axSfsuE — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 30, 2025

They know good and well 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy' isn't going to do a thing. He is terrified of them.

This is in reference to the misspelled daycare sign, of course. Maybe the 'designer' made the mistake, but they had a year to catch the mistake. Snicker.

“It’s called a Learing Center, Tone. It’s basically a daycare for autistic Somali kids but they don’t actually gotta show up. It’s all run by some retarded guy in St. Paul or some sh@t.” pic.twitter.com/Rm4zJxRljb — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 30, 2025

At least the mob used to actually pick up trash when they pretended to take care of 'waste services'.

I have typed LEARED so many times this week and overrode the autocorrect that my iPhone now thinks it is the correct spelling. pic.twitter.com/YyuXsidQm7 — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 29, 2025

Thanks a lot, Apple.

Phase I just dropped https://t.co/XoQ8Jop0jB — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 29, 2025

Working at a Somali Daycare center in Minnesota be like: https://t.co/Vq3Eyiapq3 pic.twitter.com/g43AcHapvl — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 29, 2025

Employee of the month at the Quality Learing Center be like: https://t.co/Vq3Eyiapq3 pic.twitter.com/9eSoPFgzVZ — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 29, 2025

This week on House Hunters: Minnesota



Her: Housewife



Him: Daycare Operator pic.twitter.com/uMJHmqb7iE — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) December 28, 2025

“Out at the Quality Learing Center having the time of my life with autistic Somali children. They’re all just out of frame, learing too.” https://t.co/zxyjbdiJyZ pic.twitter.com/RFgJGxDRkZ — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 28, 2025

Here comes the reboot, just slightly more criminal.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responds to allegations of fraud in his state’s Somali communities pic.twitter.com/3C0zG657xQ — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) December 30, 2025

It's always the race card.

Star Tribune is the gov's personal clean-up crew. pic.twitter.com/Wou7mUc0D6 — 🌶️ 🍜 (@SpicyNoodles2) December 30, 2025

The Minnesota Star Tribune has been in full blown coverup mode for all this fraud.

Meme is blowing up about Somali daycares 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zx10Y0YdQV — 🥅 🫣 A.T. 🍥 (@atropos) December 29, 2025

He won't know how to spell, but he'll be wealthy, at least.

