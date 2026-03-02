'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have Fun a Fun Roasting, Journos)

NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office...
Doug P. | 9:10 PM on March 02, 2026
Meme


During President Trump's first term in office (not unlike the first year of his second term), he skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

At the time, liberals and the WHCA thought that was worth some mockery and also a victory for the First Amendment. These two takes are from almost eight years ago: 

The lefty media liked to try and make Trump skipping the WHCD into a thing about him being afraid of the political press and a win for the First Amendment, but in reality it's the other way around.

We'll see exactly how the media embraces the latest announcement about the upcoming WHCD: 

Hopefully Barack Obama is also in attendance to take credit for his rumored role in getting Trump involved in national politics many years ago:

So yeah, this could be entertaining. 

That would be quite hilarious. 

Oh yes please!

*****

