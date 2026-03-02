'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have Fun a Fun Roasting, Journos)





During President Trump's first term in office (not unlike the first year of his second term), he skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

At the time, liberals and the WHCA thought that was worth some mockery and also a victory for the First Amendment. These two takes are from almost eight years ago:

Trump’s refusal to attend the White House Correspondent’s Dinner is more troubling than you think pic.twitter.com/FapHhaJxqc — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) April 27, 2018

First things first. Before the tables are even set up for tonight’s #WHCA dinner, the First Amendment banner is up. #journalism. pic.twitter.com/GMZCuzwFKp — WHCA (@whca) April 28, 2018

The lefty media liked to try and make Trump skipping the WHCD into a thing about him being afraid of the political press and a win for the First Amendment, but in reality it's the other way around.

We'll see exactly how the media embraces the latest announcement about the upcoming WHCD:

Trump to attend White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/RzOhijMlyl — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 2, 2026

🚨President Trump to attend @whca annual dinner for his first time as president



Looking forward to celebrating the First Amendment, the work of the White House press corps, and America’s 250th birthday with @POTUS & staff! pic.twitter.com/AueGcnmM3Q — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 2, 2026

Hopefully Barack Obama is also in attendance to take credit for his rumored role in getting Trump involved in national politics many years ago:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will go to the White House Correspondents Dinner and it’s going to be HILARIOUS 😂



“These “Correspondents” now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in History, the G.O.A.T., according to many!” 🔥pic.twitter.com/ScL9LIkx3u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

So yeah, this could be entertaining.

Get your popcorn ready. — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) March 3, 2026

If Shane Gillis doesn’t host it’ll be the greatest missed opportunity of the century. https://t.co/jYbkZDP6EW — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) March 2, 2026

That would be quite hilarious.

He's going to roast the shit out of them to their faces https://t.co/yv58q7dGuP — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) March 3, 2026

Oh yes please!

