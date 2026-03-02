Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, another Monday has arrived … unless your name was Ali Khamenei. Hey, your Monday has to be better than that, right?

Nevertheless, we can't stand Monday, so we're going to bomb it into oblivion with a selection of funny memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Advertisement

Enjoy, Supreme Reader!

Social media definitely took the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the world's monsters with humor.

Please, everyone, the gender neutral term is Ayatollx — Renna (@RennaW) March 1, 2026

LOL.

Less than two years ago, he was working at the drive thru at McDonalds.



Today, he is dismembering ayatollahs with Tomahawk Missiles from halfway around the globe.



Dream big, kids. pic.twitter.com/dFXY8UYJdi — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) March 1, 2026

Only in America. 😂

🚨JUST IN: The Iranian Navy announces they have a new anthem. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2yOndXDFxa — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 1, 2026

🎶 Under the sea! 🎶

The math checks out.

Donald, my guy. Just making sure we still good? pic.twitter.com/O5VvgxucW1 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 1, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Mr. President, if you can hear me, my mother-in-law is days away from having a nuclear weapon — TONY (@TonyMichaelX) March 1, 2026

Bwahaha! That's not right! 😂

LeBron never did that https://t.co/qvIQje092b — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 28, 2026

Okay, that's just hilarious! 💀

There was, of course, plenty of funny to go around outside of the news coming out of Iran.

Rose, this is NOT a pool, it's the ocean....😅🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/umgcDFlAjy — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) March 1, 2026

LOL. Duke ain't going nowhere.

My daughter asked me "where does poo come from" I was a little uncomfortable but gave her an honest explanation. She looked a little perplexed and stared at me in stunned silence for a few seconds and asked "And Tigger?" — 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) February 23, 2026

'If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.' - Pooh

HAHAHA!

They got everyone working from home these days. pic.twitter.com/0JJBZAUOA3 — Klara (@klara_sjo) March 1, 2026

Ah, the dreaded Monday morning Teams meeting.

'Job interview at IKEA'. LOL.

We laughed at 'pork wellington'. 😂

HA! We feel his pain.

pic.twitter.com/SHwGA7UrdS — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) March 1, 2026

Truth. 😂

Advertisement

We basically lived through the stone ages.

This is impressive pic.twitter.com/Qmbq0XTheJ — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 1, 2026

The kids are gonna be fine. 😂

When your ex military husband is in charge of back time.

The drill sergeant tone and the flip flops have me😭 pic.twitter.com/p0F4VtXels — Bobbi (@kittenaround_51) February 28, 2026

Those kids were having a blast with Dad!

Yeah, that's gonna be a hard pass from us too. 😂

LOL. Kids …

That's messed up. We laughed. 😂

We've definitely been a bit dog-heavy, but don't worry. We've got all of you cat lovers covered as well.

Too funny!

No matter how hard you work, you'll never get as tired as your cat 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UtNrcA9oq — Cat Therapy 😸 (@dailycatsclips) March 1, 2026

LOL.

Speaking of being tired …

Or maybe you're tired because …

HAHAHA!

Or maybe you're tired because of your flight delay …

Advertisement

We’ve all been there, buddy . pic.twitter.com/EdQVu8WW7V — Brian Stone (@Brian_stone_9) March 1, 2026

'Please wake me up if Flight #1146 starts to board. We've been delayed 4 times. I needed a nap.' 😂

No matter why you're tired, boy, do we have the solution for you!

Quite possibly the most effective book ever written. 😂

The bad thing is, it was only Wednesday. 😂

Please urgently need a lawyer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gLrXZ38xJ4 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 1, 2026

'Put your paws up!' 😂

He named the dog 'Shark'. LOL.

HA! That woman is a riot!

'I just found out my car has a taco holder.' Brilliant! 😂

The way he realized it immediately had me crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/glbEYH56w4 — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) February 28, 2026

This is SO good!

'Made my boyfriend a little goblin.' 😂😂😂

Advertisement

Absolutely Brilliant 😆😆 They deserve Gold Something 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w9yyPJT7vJ — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) February 28, 2026

We love this so much!

The perfect candle doesn't exi.... pic.twitter.com/qgUr6wkT9c — Retro Recall (☥𝐃𝐁) (@RetroMoviesDB) March 1, 2026

Take our money! 😂

Here's a short clip of Drew Carey that will take you back.

Is this true, ladies? 😂

Drew Carey has always been a funny man who was never so arrogant as to think it was appropriate to incessantly foist his political opinions on his audience.

That was rare footage of the Ayatollah Squirrelmenei.

Hopefully, your Monday is better than that poor squirrel's. Take heart. Tuesday is coming, and before you know it, we'll meet you back here for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!