VIP
Clandestine Claim: Jack Schlossberg Says Repute of Biden’s Early Presidency Is Politics’ B...
Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts...
@Sunnyright Has a Stinging Little Response to Headline About Sleeper Cells
Sen. Tim Scott Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed
Khamenei Post From Mid-February Talking Smack About the United States and Our Military...
WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on...
VIP
How The New York Times Chose to Remember Khamanei a Reminder of WHY...
She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan...
Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As...
James Woods SHREDS WaPo's Glowing Khamenei Obit — the Monster Who Massacred 40K+...
Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran...
Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their...
VIP
Journo Upset That Trump Wore a Baseball Cap While Announcing Iran Strikes
Miami Herald Reporter Says It’s Telling They Haven’t Directly Addressed Women’s Claims Aga...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 02, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, another Monday has arrived … unless your name was Ali Khamenei. Hey, your Monday has to be better than that, right?

Nevertheless, we can't stand Monday, so we're going to bomb it into oblivion with a selection of funny memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Advertisement

Enjoy, Supreme Reader!

Social media definitely took the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the world's monsters with humor.

LOL.

Only in America. 😂

🎶 Under the sea! 🎶

The math checks out.

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha! That's not right! 😂

Okay, that's just hilarious! 💀

There was, of course, plenty of funny to go around outside of the news coming out of Iran.

Recommended

Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts on ‘I’m Loving It'
Warren Squire
Advertisement

LOL. Duke ain't going nowhere.

'If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.' - Pooh

HAHAHA!

Ah, the dreaded Monday morning Teams meeting.

'Job interview at IKEA'. LOL.

We laughed at 'pork wellington'. 😂

HA! We feel his pain.

Truth. 😂

Advertisement

We basically lived through the stone ages.

The kids are gonna be fine. 😂

Those kids were having a blast with Dad!

Yeah, that's gonna be a hard pass from us too. 😂

LOL. Kids …

That's messed up. We laughed. 😂

We've definitely been a bit dog-heavy, but don't worry. We've got all of you cat lovers covered as well.

Too funny!

LOL.

Speaking of being tired …

Or maybe you're tired because …

HAHAHA!

Or maybe you're tired because of your flight delay …

Advertisement

'Please wake me up if Flight #1146 starts to board. We've been delayed 4 times. I needed a nap.' 😂

No matter why you're tired, boy, do we have the solution for you!

Quite possibly the most effective book ever written. 😂

The bad thing is, it was only Wednesday. 😂

'Put your paws up!' 😂

He named the dog 'Shark'. LOL.

HA! That woman is a riot!

'I just found out my car has a taco holder.' Brilliant! 😂

This is SO good!

'Made my boyfriend a little goblin.' 😂😂😂

Advertisement

We love this so much!

Take our money! 😂

Here's a short clip of Drew Carey that will take you back.

Is this true, ladies? 😂

Drew Carey has always been a funny man who was never so arrogant as to think it was appropriate to incessantly foist his political opinions on his audience.

That was rare footage of the Ayatollah Squirrelmenei.

Hopefully, your Monday is better than that poor squirrel's. Take heart. Tuesday is coming, and before you know it, we'll meet you back here for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts on ‘I’m Loving It'
Warren Squire
@Sunnyright Has a Stinging Little Response to Headline About Sleeper Cells
Jacob B.
Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on Her Own Party (Video)
Sam J.
Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran Strike (Watch)
Sam J.
She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan Omar's Unhinged (Drunken?) Rant
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts on ‘I’m Loving It' Warren Squire
Advertisement