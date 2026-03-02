Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, another Monday has arrived … unless your name was Ali Khamenei. Hey, your Monday has to be better than that, right?
Nevertheless, we can't stand Monday, so we're going to bomb it into oblivion with a selection of funny memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.
Enjoy, Supreme Reader!
RIP Ayatollah Khamenei pic.twitter.com/K18hDJCPzw— Magills (@magills_) February 28, 2026
Social media definitely took the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the world's monsters with humor.
Please, everyone, the gender neutral term is Ayatollx— Renna (@RennaW) March 1, 2026
LOL.
Less than two years ago, he was working at the drive thru at McDonalds.— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) March 1, 2026
Today, he is dismembering ayatollahs with Tomahawk Missiles from halfway around the globe.
Dream big, kids. pic.twitter.com/dFXY8UYJdi
Only in America. 😂
🚨JUST IN: The Iranian Navy announces they have a new anthem. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2yOndXDFxa— Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 1, 2026
🎶 Under the sea! 🎶
March 1, 2026
The math checks out.
Donald, my guy. Just making sure we still good? pic.twitter.com/O5VvgxucW1— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 1, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Mr. President, if you can hear me, my mother-in-law is days away from having a nuclear weapon— TONY (@TonyMichaelX) March 1, 2026
Bwahaha! That's not right! 😂
LeBron never did that https://t.co/qvIQje092b— Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 28, 2026
Okay, that's just hilarious! 💀
There was, of course, plenty of funny to go around outside of the news coming out of Iran.
Rose, this is NOT a pool, it's the ocean....😅🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/umgcDFlAjy— Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) March 1, 2026
LOL. Duke ain't going nowhere.
My daughter asked me "where does poo come from" I was a little uncomfortable but gave her an honest explanation. She looked a little perplexed and stared at me in stunned silence for a few seconds and asked "And Tigger?"— 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) February 23, 2026
'If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.' - Pooh
🐿️😎 pic.twitter.com/OXcbutKPEr— Judianna (@Judianna) February 24, 2026
HAHAHA!
They got everyone working from home these days. pic.twitter.com/0JJBZAUOA3— Klara (@klara_sjo) March 1, 2026
Ah, the dreaded Monday morning Teams meeting.
February 24, 2026
'Job interview at IKEA'. LOL.
February 24, 2026
We laughed at 'pork wellington'. 😂
March 1, 2026
HA! We feel his pain.
March 1, 2026
Truth. 😂
February 28, 2026
We basically lived through the stone ages.
This is impressive pic.twitter.com/Qmbq0XTheJ— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 1, 2026
The kids are gonna be fine. 😂
When your ex military husband is in charge of back time.— Bobbi (@kittenaround_51) February 28, 2026
The drill sergeant tone and the flip flops have me😭 pic.twitter.com/p0F4VtXels
Those kids were having a blast with Dad!
No thanks pic.twitter.com/Z4pMVoKndQ— Bob Golen (@BobGolen) February 28, 2026
Yeah, that's gonna be a hard pass from us too. 😂
Haha 😅 pic.twitter.com/sr773OW6Kq— Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) March 1, 2026
LOL. Kids …
March 1, 2026
That's messed up. We laughed. 😂
We've definitely been a bit dog-heavy, but don't worry. We've got all of you cat lovers covered as well.
March 1, 2026
Too funny!
No matter how hard you work, you'll never get as tired as your cat 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UtNrcA9oq— Cat Therapy 😸 (@dailycatsclips) March 1, 2026
LOL.
Speaking of being tired …
Morning. pic.twitter.com/xGBNmMr2VE— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 1, 2026
Or maybe you're tired because …
February 28, 2026
HAHAHA!
Or maybe you're tired because of your flight delay …
We’ve all been there, buddy . pic.twitter.com/EdQVu8WW7V— Brian Stone (@Brian_stone_9) March 1, 2026
'Please wake me up if Flight #1146 starts to board. We've been delayed 4 times. I needed a nap.' 😂
No matter why you're tired, boy, do we have the solution for you!
March 1, 2026
Quite possibly the most effective book ever written. 😂
Hahahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WWsdtgg656— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) March 1, 2026
The bad thing is, it was only Wednesday. 😂
Please urgently need a lawyer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gLrXZ38xJ4— The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 1, 2026
'Put your paws up!' 😂
March 1, 2026
He named the dog 'Shark'. LOL.
Hey, Goo Goo! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OhZVSAJzGN— Blonde of War (JJ) (@BlondeOfWar) February 28, 2026
HA! That woman is a riot!
March 1, 2026
'I just found out my car has a taco holder.' Brilliant! 😂
The way he realized it immediately had me crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/glbEYH56w4— Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) February 28, 2026
This is SO good!
March 1, 2026
'Made my boyfriend a little goblin.' 😂😂😂
Absolutely Brilliant 😆😆 They deserve Gold Something 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w9yyPJT7vJ— G-PA (@IndianaGPA) February 28, 2026
We love this so much!
The perfect candle doesn't exi.... pic.twitter.com/qgUr6wkT9c— Retro Recall (☥𝐃𝐁) (@RetroMoviesDB) March 1, 2026
Take our money! 😂
Here's a short clip of Drew Carey that will take you back.
This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/azTS0AfYCR— 💥Texas Girl💥 (@Ilegvm) February 24, 2026
Is this true, ladies? 😂
Drew Carey has always been a funny man who was never so arrogant as to think it was appropriate to incessantly foist his political opinions on his audience.
February 28, 2026
That was rare footage of the Ayatollah Squirrelmenei.
Hopefully, your Monday is better than that poor squirrel's. Take heart. Tuesday is coming, and before you know it, we'll meet you back here for some more laughs.
Until we meme again …
