Busted! Years-Old Typo on 'Quality Learing Center' Sign Fixed Overnight After National Outrage Over Fraud

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 30, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The 'Quality Learing Center' that the Corporate Media closed last week, but then kids were bussed in yesterday and today, for some reason, they decided to fix the misspelling of the sign correcting it to 'Quality Learning Center'. Why would they do that if it was closed?

They are kind of missing the forest for the trees by believing this is the most pressing issue.

Live and lear.

The infamous misspelled sign outside the Quality “Learing” Center in Minneapolis has finally been corrected a day after The Post stopped by to investigate fraud allegations against day care centers in the city.

A hastily applied sticker was spotted Tuesday morning, restoring the name of the alleged day care facility to “Quality Learning Center” as originally intended. 

Of course, they can't be expected to get it all spelled correctly. Clearly, that would be too high of a bar for a 'Quality Learing Center'.

However, the center’s street address on the transom beneath the sign was still misspelled as “Nicolet” instead of “Nicollet.”

That's so strange.

Correct. They are putting lipstick on a pig. 

Things that make you go hmm ...

All's well that ends well, apparently. 

That will take billions.

That's the most accurate sign ever.

Now, they just need to find some kids. 

COVID-19 EDUCATION MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

