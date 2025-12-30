Busted! Years-Old Typo on 'Quality Learing Center' Sign Fixed Overnight After National Outrage Over Fraud

The 'Quality Learing Center' that the Corporate Media closed last week, but then kids were bussed in yesterday and today, for some reason, they decided to fix the misspelling of the sign correcting it to 'Quality Learning Center'. Why would they do that if it was closed?

OMG – Look at this! The infamous “Quality Learing Center” in Minneapolis just FIXED their embarrassingly misspelled sign ONE DAY after journalists showed up investigating the massive daycare fraud scandal.



Too late, guys. You’re already busted. That typo was up there for years… pic.twitter.com/tRgY2nmz12 — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) December 30, 2025

They are kind of missing the forest for the trees by believing this is the most pressing issue.

Quality ‘Learing’ Center day care finally fixes its misspelled sign after national outrage https://t.co/VLZtBtKy67 pic.twitter.com/p465LiLnbw — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025

Live and lear. The infamous misspelled sign outside the Quality “Learing” Center in Minneapolis has finally been corrected a day after The Post stopped by to investigate fraud allegations against day care centers in the city. A hastily applied sticker was spotted Tuesday morning, restoring the name of the alleged day care facility to “Quality Learning Center” as originally intended.

Of course, they can't be expected to get it all spelled correctly. Clearly, that would be too high of a bar for a 'Quality Learing Center'.

However, the center’s street address on the transom beneath the sign was still misspelled as “Nicolet” instead of “Nicollet.”

So, they changed the sign on a facility that was already closed? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 30, 2025

That's so strange.

Fixing the typo is the bare minimum. The real questions are about millions in taxpayer funding and accountability. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) December 30, 2025

Correct. They are putting lipstick on a pig.

Well Im sure they can afford it.

They say thanks, suckers. — Master of Puppets (@RealityTake101) December 30, 2025

...but I was reliably informed by some corrupt, incompetent state official yesterday that they're closed...why would the need to fix the sign???https://t.co/cpaZ47deE0 — PaladinJME (@paladinjme) December 30, 2025

Things that make you go hmm ...

Fine. That valued learing center will now continue to receive millions of taxpayers' dollars. Glad the prob's been taken care of. — Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) December 30, 2025

All's well that ends well, apparently.

Shows how bold they are. They don't think they'll be shut down. — Kaye Keater (@kayekeater) December 30, 2025

Why? It doesn’t fix the fraud — Kabir (@KabirAB2180) December 30, 2025

That will take billions.

They spelt it wrong again pic.twitter.com/gPbODTSKvx — HopefulofNFTs (@HopefulofNFTs) December 30, 2025

That's the most accurate sign ever.

Funny how they can find a ladder and a spell-checker the moment they go viral for all the wrong reasons — TOOBBY💎 (@Toogod123) December 30, 2025

Now, they just need to find some kids.

