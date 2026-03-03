Deranged Clickbait Islamist Prays for Wrath of Allah, Gets Biblical Spanking Instead
VIP
Saturday Night Live Sketch Mocking Tourette's Gets a Community Note
WSJ: Trump Admin Using English Tests to Crack Down on CDLs for Asylum-Seekers
NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office...
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have...
Axios CEO: Debate If Death of Khamenei Was Worth 3 American Lives Will...
Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate...
Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’
Rashida Tlaib and Mehdi Hasan Keep Upping the Body Count of School Allegedly...
Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress'...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With...
Trump Just Obliterated The Iranian Regime (Operation Epic Fury)
Attn. Dems and Media! WH Has a LONG List for Those Saying the...

Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social Media Team

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some advice for Democrats struggling to reach voters and win elections: Hire New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist social media team. He believes each member is worth millions each.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

The ‘secret sauce’ is offering free stuff to gullible voters. There’s no need to blow millions on something so obvious.

Some posters sarcastically say Mamdani’s team shouldn’t want any nasty capitalist cash anyway. Money? Ewwwww!

‘Money for me, not for thee!’

Commenters question Cuban’s wisdom.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Democrats blowing tens of millions trying to duplicate Mamdani’s Big Apple win would be hilarious to watch.

Posters say Cuban has an ulterior motive for backing socialists.

Whether intentional or not on Cuban’s part, expanding socialism will only destroy opportunities for those not already awash in billions like himself.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Deranged Clickbait Islamist Prays for Wrath of Allah, Gets Biblical Spanking Instead
Gordon K
Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism Was 'BULLS**T' - Vid
Sam J.
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have Fun a Fun Roasting, Journos)
Doug P.
WSJ: Trump Admin Using English Tests to Crack Down on CDLs for Asylum-Seekers
Brett T.
Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the Room COMPLETELY Wrong on Iran Strikes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement