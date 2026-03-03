Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social Media Team

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some advice for Democrats struggling to reach voters and win elections: Hire New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist social media team. He believes each member is worth millions each.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Mark Cuban: The Democrat party should emulate the “brilliant” Mamdani on social media:



“Democrats should hire his team, pay them $10 million each." pic.twitter.com/X0gCozeC1Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2026

Good idea! 😂🤣🤪🤡 — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) March 2, 2026

Making a bunch of unattainable promises, some of which weren't even in his purview is worth 10 million apiece? — AAA_ (@d_3v1ld) March 2, 2026

The ‘secret sauce’ is offering free stuff to gullible voters. There’s no need to blow millions on something so obvious.

Some posters sarcastically say Mamdani’s team shouldn’t want any nasty capitalist cash anyway. Money? Ewwwww!

Surely the avowed ‘Democrat socialists’ on Mamdani’s social media team would not want to be paid such a handsome sum of filthy capitalist dollars — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2026

They would snatch the money. Socialist promoters are all grifters at heart. — BotX - Freedom! (@Bot10991) March 2, 2026

In 2016, Mamdani’s director of appointments wrote: “It’s important that white people feel defeated.”



In 2018, his housing advisor wrote: “Impoverish the *white* middle class.”



Mamdani’s own platform called for raising taxes on “richer and whiter neighborhoods.” pic.twitter.com/11z2NAHdqA — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) January 6, 2026

‘Money for me, not for thee!’

Commenters question Cuban’s wisdom.

Was Mark right about anything related to politics? — TheKibutznik (@kibutschain) March 2, 2026

He did nail the Rachel maddow look alike contest — IamCaptainNow (@imcaptainnow7) March 2, 2026

Amazing to see this woke moron still out there giving yet another libtard Tedtalk for the libtards.



We can only hope that they actually listen to him & follow his horrible advice. pic.twitter.com/K8bah7J9TS — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) March 2, 2026

Democrats blowing tens of millions trying to duplicate Mamdani’s Big Apple win would be hilarious to watch.

Posters say Cuban has an ulterior motive for backing socialists.

Always stupid Mark Cuban. Dumbest rich man on the planet. — JR Bradley (@JimBrad) March 2, 2026

Sometimes I think he’s a genius and sometimes I wonder how he gets through the day without supervision.



This is the latter. — Drew Michaels, Aspiring Cannon Collector (@DrewMichaels20) March 2, 2026

Another rich leftist that wants to destroy the very capitalism that made him a fortune. They so desperately want to pull the ladder up after themselves — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 2, 2026

Now that capitalism worked for him he wants communism for the common folk — your average Bob (@BobByTheWay101) March 2, 2026

Whether intentional or not on Cuban’s part, expanding socialism will only destroy opportunities for those not already awash in billions like himself.

