Democrat Podcaster Jim Acosta Fears That Republican Scott Jennings Will Soon Have His Own CNN Show

Democrat podcaster Jim Acosta is worried about his former employer, CNN. More to the point, he’s worried that Republican commentator Scott Jennings will get his own CNN show as a result of the Paramount/Warner Brothers merger. Oh no! He’s perturbed that Jennings will be the Republican answer to CNN’s huge cast of Democrat ‘journalists’ like Abby Phillip, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and the rest.

Acosta is worried Jennings will cover for President Donald Trump in the same way he and his coworkers did for former President Joe Biden. Hilarious. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨NEW: Jim Acosta *PANICS* at thought of @ScottJenningsKY getting his own show in merger🤣



"Do we want Scott Jennings anchoring the CBS Evening News or AC360 & talking about what a great president Trump is & how he's the best since George Washington?"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Z1OEDxPdGi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 2, 2026

😂😂😂😂



That’s the best argument for Jennings getting his own show. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Peace through Strength 🇺🇸 (@SavvyTamz_57) March 2, 2026

Poor Jim Acosta. Don’t be too hard on him. He just lost his favorite Ayatollah and he’s a little moody. — Concrete Foundation (@ConcreteFounda1) March 2, 2026

Our condolences on his loss.

Commenters say Acosta posed a great question. Many are enthusiastically answering in the affirmative.

"Do we want Scott Jennings anchoring the CBS Evening News or AC360 & talking about what a great president Trump is & how he's the best since George Washington?"



Yes. Yes we do. 😃🇺🇸 — Vic Mackey (@vicmackey24) March 3, 2026

The Scott Jennings Evening News show would have higher ratings than any Jim Acosta show — Stanley Bernfield (@stannny71) March 2, 2026

Yep. He gets a show His rating will be through the roof. ALL business models need restructuring to allow for GROWTH or they get stale and lose business. CNN is a rock hard piece of Stale 🍞 IMO — M Yike (@yike_m) March 2, 2026

Acosta is worried there will be a one-hour Republican-hosted show on a 24-hour ‘news’ channel awash with Democrats.

Posters can’t stop laughing at Acosta of all people, fretting over someone possibly being ‘too partisan.’ Can he even hear himself?

So Jim Acosta is accusing someone of being "too partisan" to properly give the news to America? Jim Acosta? pic.twitter.com/YMOszsH479 — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) March 2, 2026

The cognitive dissonance actually hurt my brain a little! — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) March 2, 2026

Imagine actually being Jim Acosta and lacking all self-awareness.

Has anyone fallen as much as Acosta? He went from covering the White House to hosting a podcast from his own house.

Dude like jim can’t stand being irrelevant and never fully adjust back to being a nobody. It’s fun watching the fall though — Papastreck (@MattStrecker) March 2, 2026

.@Acosta has been having a hard time ever since Trump first hurt his feelings. pic.twitter.com/JmfK1MoNCK — LR_Cadyz🐾🇺🇲 (@LR_Cadyz) March 2, 2026

Acosta losing it over potential MAGA voices shows how threatened legacy media is by balance. Republicans finally getting airtime isn’t propaganda, it’s perspective. Americans deserve fairness, not a one-sided narrative. — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) March 2, 2026

@CNN should be mortified that this crazed airhead represented their network at the White House for years on end. Save us, David Ellison! Change cannot come too soon. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) March 3, 2026

Acosta is panicking over likely changes coming to CNN. He’s not alone. CNN employees are freaking out as well since many of their jobs are on the chopping block. CNN castoffs Acosta and Don Lemon may soon see many old friends joining them on Substack. We love reunions.

