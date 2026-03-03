Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social...
Trump Just Obliterated The Iranian Regime (Operation Epic Fury)

Democrat Podcaster Jim Acosta Fears That Republican Scott Jennings Will Soon Have His Own CNN Show

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on March 03, 2026
Twitchy

Democrat podcaster Jim Acosta is worried about his former employer, CNN. More to the point, he’s worried that Republican commentator Scott Jennings will get his own CNN show as a result of the Paramount/Warner Brothers merger. Oh no! He’s perturbed that Jennings will be the Republican answer to CNN’s huge cast of Democrat ‘journalists’ like Abby Phillip, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and the rest.

Acosta is worried Jennings will cover for President Donald Trump in the same way he and his coworkers did for former President Joe Biden. Hilarious. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Our condolences on his loss.

Commenters say Acosta posed a great question. Many are enthusiastically answering in the affirmative.

Acosta is worried there will be a one-hour Republican-hosted show on a 24-hour ‘news’ channel awash with Democrats.

Posters can’t stop laughing at Acosta of all people, fretting over someone possibly being ‘too partisan.’ Can he even hear himself?

Imagine actually being Jim Acosta and lacking all self-awareness.

Has anyone fallen as much as Acosta? He went from covering the White House to hosting a podcast from his own house.

Acosta is panicking over likely changes coming to CNN. He’s not alone. CNN employees are freaking out as well since many of their jobs are on the chopping block. CNN castoffs Acosta and Don Lemon may soon see many old friends joining them on Substack. We love reunions.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

