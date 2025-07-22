Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN,...
WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As a refresher (because let's be honest, there's a lot to unpack with Russiagate), former U.S. Attorney John Durham was tasked with investigating the origins and conduct of the FBI's investigation into alleged ties between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Or as we all know it, Crossfire Hurricane.

The entire thing ended up being somewhat of a dud, but with everything coming out now that Tulsi Gabbard is declassifying documents like crazy, it's worth a revisit. Especially with a thread like this one. Note that, yes, it is from November 2024, but it has continued to grow since then. We are focusing on the Durham piece in this article.

Post continues:

... expose more of the abuses that our government has strived to cover up, this subject has become more pressing and timely. I’m still busy, but can deal with that by drafting this thread in parts over time and trying to keep it brief and focused (and full of typos).

Grab a snack. This is long-ish but worth the time:

Post continues:

... reveals in footnote 8 of his report and the (terse) accompanying text. Specifically, Durham was delegated certain authority by the AG to “use classified information” BUT Durham “has not used this authority.”  

Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam J.
Wait, what? Why not?!

Post continues:

... meantime, here is a copy of the underlying order showing what authority the AG had to delegate on the use of classified information.

Hrm.

Post continues:

... investigating. But it is more than that. Because as we watched little bits and pieces of redacted “classified” material get unredacted over the years (at a years-ling frustrating pace that which was like watching paint dry), was there ever anything revealed that, on its face, looked like it should have been classified or hidden from public view in the first place?  I don’t remember anything like that, and challenge anyone to produce an example. The fact is that the WAY too much stuff is “classified” or treated as confidential without justification. It is a tool that was abused to cover up misfeasance and/or malfeasance. And for Durham to simply decide not to use his own declassification authority is weak beyond belief.

I will thread stuff I know more about, and defer to my betters on other important matters. Of the following areas that Durham treated with kid gloves, which do wish to discuss first? I’ll proceed in the order chosen by the responses to this poll:

Way too much stuff is classified.

Shocker.

Hence, Gabbard.

Post continues:

Who is Perkins Coie you ask?

Why, that would be boil on the butt Marc Elias.

Uh-huh.

Likely.

Paid for by whom? Ahem.

Post continues:

... in 2022 via foia, but the FEC had them earlier, and Durham got them at some point as well. He should have subpoenaed them on day one.

So why didn't he?

Mueller.

Remember Mueller Time? HA HA HA HA 

Post continues:

10/19/20 - Durham named Special Counsel;
3/22/21 - Durham serves narrow GJ subpoena on FusionGPS narrowly focused upon the Alfa server scam;
7/9/21- Durham serves a broader subpoena on FusionGPS
4/22/21 - 1/10/22 - FusionGPS provides Durham with privilege logs tersely describing documents withheld under the first subpoena;
3/11/22 - FusionGPS provides a privilege log in response to the broader 
7/9/21 Grand Jury subpoena.

Lots of receipts here.

Post continues:

... first broad GJ subpoena, not only in general but also as to literally hundreds of specific documents and emails.

Post continues:

... to gently tee up and force the issue … a little.

Hrm.

Post continues:

... Perkins Coie and its clients to move to quash. Instead, Durham made his motion in the Sussmann criminal case, shortly before trial. Not only was that “too late” in the eyes of the Court, but by pursuing this “day late and dollar short” strategy and forum, Durham had no realistic or meaningful opportunity to appeal an adverse result. Mueller didn’t do that. Neither did Jack Smith. Remember how Smith or his predecessor successfully defeated privilege assertions during the Grand Jury proceedings BEFORE filing an indictment?  Why didn’t Durham do that?  BTW, the statute of limitations for most federal crimes is 5 years. And Durham waited until 4/6/22 to minimally do this as to a handful of documents in a bad forum.

What the Hell? Why?

Post continues:

... untouched and unlearned. We’re talking about FusionGPS and Perkins Coie here - known central players in Spygate!  Their roles were largely known since 2017!  1400 of the emails didn’t even include an attorney!  There is every reason to believe Durham COULD HAVE obtained between 50% and 100% of those had he tried in 2020 or 2021.  But he didn’t even try. There was also no realistic opportunity to appeal as the 16 emails the judge found to be privileged (which was a serious stretch, because political opposition research and pushing stories on the press and FBI are NOT legal advice nor preparation for litigation!). Pathetic.

Pathetic indeed.

============================================================

