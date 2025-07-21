PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane E...
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We know we've been sharing quite a bit of information around the Russia hoax, Barack Obama, John Brennan, and Hillary Clinton, now that Tulsi Gabbard has dumped a MASSIVE amount of now-declassified documents for the world to see.

And while we absolutely understand why so many people are shrugging their shoulders, because nothing ever seems to happen to these evil, corrupt mouth-breathers, this editor just can't let any of this go.

Especially now that the long-classified Clinton Annex has finally been declassified by AG Bondi:

Finally got it done.

How on Earth could Comey have exonerated Hillary without doing a full investigation of her thumbdrives with compromised classified emails on them?

Oh, that's right, he COULDN'T. have.

It gets worse:

Awww, there's our pal Peter Strzok, who promised the woman he was cheating on his wife with via text that they'd find a way to stop Trump from becoming president. Yeah, he's a real scumbag.

C'mon, man.

Please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please ...

It's was past time.

Americans DESERVE answers, and Trump deserves justice.

