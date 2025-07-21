WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary

We know we've been sharing quite a bit of information around the Russia hoax, Barack Obama, John Brennan, and Hillary Clinton, now that Tulsi Gabbard has dumped a MASSIVE amount of now-declassified documents for the world to see.

And while we absolutely understand why so many people are shrugging their shoulders, because nothing ever seems to happen to these evil, corrupt mouth-breathers, this editor just can't let any of this go.

Especially now that the long-classified Clinton Annex has finally been declassified by AG Bondi:

Im making "Clinton annex" public 2day so the American ppl hv all the facts Sen Johnson & I hv requested this document’s declassification together since 2020 & Pres Trump/Pam Bondi/Kash Patel + others finally got it done Thx 4 ur dedication to transparency https://t.co/tfdg3TlVig — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 21, 2025

Finally got it done.

BREAKING: Sen. Grassley just released the long-classified "Clinton Annex" (finally declassified by AG Bondi) which proves the Comey FBI exonerated Hillary of email server crimes DESPITE NEVER INVESTIGATING THUMB DRIVES w/ COMPROMISED CLASSIFIED EMAILS--inclg PRESIDENT OBAMA EMAIL — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

How on Earth could Comey have exonerated Hillary without doing a full investigation of her thumbdrives with compromised classified emails on them?

Oh, that's right, he COULDN'T. have.

It gets worse:

DEVELOPING: DOJ has declassified key new documents detailing how the Comey FBI and Peter Strzok ignored a major national security breach by Hillary Clinton they should have thoroughly investigated as part of a counterintelligence case, but they went after Donald Trump instead ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

Awww, there's our pal Peter Strzok, who promised the woman he was cheating on his wife with via text that they'd find a way to stop Trump from becoming president. Yeah, he's a real scumbag.

C'mon, man.

It's rolling... TITANIC sinking. — GinaH (@ginahens1) July 21, 2025

Please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please ...

It's was past time.

Americans DESERVE answers, and Trump deserves justice.

