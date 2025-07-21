THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book

One of the things that always seems to snag Democrats is their own egos. Don't get us wrong, politicians have pretty big egos in general, BUT Democrats always want us to know that they got away with something. Like when they 'fortieid' the election in 2020?

Or, you know, fixed it.

They had to let us all know they'd gotten away with it, and lucky us, because it saved the country or something. Ironically, their actions did far more damage than Trump could even dream of so ... go team.

John Brennan is no exception:

I missed this from Brennan's book. Good on @SenMcConnell for sensing what was up during his private briefing from Brennan. pic.twitter.com/syrZe3N8dm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2025

Brennan wanted the reader to be as outraged as he was that McConnell would DARE say such a thing to him.

See? Ego.

Big one.

Hemingway continues:

Very funny to see Brennan's write up about his Summer 2016 briefing of Devin Nunes, noted Russia hawk -- and lead enemy of the deep state's Russia collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/FFteOsqsKA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2025

Yeah, they really hated Devin Nunes and tried to shut him down.

Likely because he was onto them.

As part of his tirade against Nunes for exposing the IC's Russia collusion hoax, Brennan praises Paul Ryan for his "usual accommodating manner." pic.twitter.com/nvCLswCVRR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2025

Man, why does Paul Ryan have to suck so much? Remember when we were all cheering for him?

So annoying.

Interesting! McConnell has his good moments. Maybe more good moments than people think. 🤔 — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) July 21, 2025

At least he used to.

These days, not so much.

What a smug liar Brennan is. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) July 21, 2025

When the clear truth is an "offensive comment" — Digit! (@DigitIsosceles) July 21, 2025

The truth is only offensive to liars, like John Brennan.

