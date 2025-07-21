Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
The Trans Athlete Movement Is Running on Empty
Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless...

THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

One of the things that always seems to snag Democrats is their own egos. Don't get us wrong, politicians have pretty big egos in general, BUT Democrats always want us to know that they got away with something. Like when they 'fortieid' the election in 2020?

Or, you know, fixed it.

They had to let us all know they'd gotten away with it, and lucky us, because it saved the country or something. Ironically, their actions did far more damage than Trump could even dream of so ... go team.

John Brennan is no exception:

Brennan wanted the reader to be as outraged as he was that McConnell would DARE say such a thing to him. 

See? Ego.

Big one.

Hemingway continues:

Yeah, they really hated Devin Nunes and tried to shut him down.

Likely because he was onto them.

Man, why does Paul Ryan have to suck so much? Remember when we were all cheering for him?

So annoying.

At least he used to.

These days, not so much.

The truth is only offensive to liars, like John Brennan.

