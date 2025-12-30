Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking...
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migrat...
Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings...
Commies of a Feather: AOC Kicks Off Comrade Mamdani's Red Revolution Bash in...
HHS Has 'Turned Off the Money Spigot' to Minnesota, Freezing All Child Care...
Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS
Busted! Years-Old Typo on 'Quality Learing Center' Sign Fixed Overnight After National Out...
Legacy Media's Priorities: Smear Nick Shirley's Partner David, Ignore Billions in Alleged...
You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About...
VIP
Billions in Fraud Exposed – Time to Tax or Ban Immigrant Remittances
Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded Evidence of Fraud

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 30, 2025
Sarah D.

Slowly but surely, the mainstream media is dipping its toe into the massive Somali daycare fraud. CBS News has picked up on independent journalist Nick Shirley's viral video to do its own analysis.

Advertisement

We don't know who this clown is, but he says that yes, there was a ton of fraud during the COVID epidemic, but CBS News visited those same daycare centers that Shirley did in his video, as did state inspectors, and found that "the facts on the ground tell a different story." Some of the centers were written up, but not for fraud, he claims.

… and other rampant fraud" in the state.

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly a dozen day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. CBS News' review also found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment, and staff training, among other violations, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud.

Jonah Kaplan of CBS Minnesota reports:

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Advertisement

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly a dozen day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. One, Sweet Angel Child Care, Inc., was subject to an unannounced inspection as recently as Dec. 4. 

CBS News' review also found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment, and staff training, among other violations, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud.

CBS News visited and called several of the day care centers on Monday but received no responses.

Did they leave messages at Gov. Tim Walz's office, where the phone numbers led to?

Advertisement
Advertisement

All we see is a stand-up report saying they left messages at the daycare centers and got no responses. Why not show us CBS News going door-to-door to see if there are any children at these daycares?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Laura W.
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
justmindy
Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
Brett T.
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X justmindy
Advertisement