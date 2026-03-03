ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Ov...
Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on March 03, 2026
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

With Operation Epic Fury, it's easy to lose track of other important things going on, like Bill and Hillary Clinton testifying before the Oversight Committee about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. While Hillary said and did what we expected she would (lie, lie, then lie some more), Bill sort of caught us all off guard. Forget that he said something Democrats most definitely did not want him to say (Trump never did anything inappropriate), he just casually gave up Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ...

And his wife!

Watch this:

Now, why oh why would Pritzker and his wife go to Epstein's island? Hrm.

Heh.

Oof.

And now, we're dead.

Must have.

