Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)

With Operation Epic Fury, it's easy to lose track of other important things going on, like Bill and Hillary Clinton testifying before the Oversight Committee about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. While Hillary said and did what we expected she would (lie, lie, then lie some more), Bill sort of caught us all off guard. Forget that he said something Democrats most definitely did not want him to say (Trump never did anything inappropriate), he just casually gave up Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ...

And his wife!

Watch this:

Bill Clinton says he brought JB Pritzker on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s plane: “I think that I had my first trip for the man who’s now the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker and his wife.” pic.twitter.com/p6GtSbpgGX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2026

Now, why oh why would Pritzker and his wife go to Epstein's island? Hrm.

Lemme see if JB Pritzker's hot wife is in here.... pic.twitter.com/rQcUipqI1v — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 3, 2026

Heh.

The same JB Pritzker who has been screaming for the “files” to be released? Heck, they already incriminated his brother now Bill sheds light on Governor Pritzker. 🤣 — Steadfast (@MForbes) March 3, 2026

Speaking as a former Navy P-3 Orion Flight Engineer, I have the utmost sympathy for the poor guy who had to calculate weight and balance for that flight! pic.twitter.com/TxtrhZ1zWx — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) March 3, 2026

Oof.

Today we learned that Epstein's plane had the lifting capability of a C-130. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) March 3, 2026

And now, we're dead.

Pritzker earlier said he is not close to his brother, who was already implicated. He must have just forgotten to mention that he is close to Epstein. — Mark Glennon (@GlennonMarkE) March 3, 2026

Must have.

