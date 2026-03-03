What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for Trashing Trump's Iran Strikes

Jonathan Turley doesn't call someone out unless he has the receipts, so when he DOES actually make an example of someone being a complete and total hypocrite, it's a beautiful thing. Take, for example, Richard Blumenthal, who never misses an opportunity to trash, complain, and lie about the president. The only problem with someone like Dick, whose entire agenda is nothing but hating Trump, is that eventually someone will end up with several receipts.

And in this case, that someone is Jonathan Turley.

Now, to be fair, Dick isn't the only one saying these ridiculous things about our actions in Iran, but he's one of the more mockable, that's for sure.

Case in point:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal 2026: Denouncing Trump's attack on Iran as a “unilateral action without accountability...engaging in a war of choice that rejects opportunities for diplomacy."

Blumenthal 2011: Praising Obama's unilateral attack on Libya as a "prudent, decisive action." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 3, 2026

Gosh, Dick, what changed?

Yeah, the abject hypocrisy of the left is a constant - only power matters. TDS is all that influences them now. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 3, 2026

When will the fence sitting voters wake up and realize politicians like him are just not serious people. They're only serious about getting reelected. Look at Biden. He was on every side of every issue for decades. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) March 3, 2026

He’ll tell you that his position has evolved over the years. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 3, 2026

Just like how he lied about the way he served in Vietnam? Whoops, did we say that out loud? Our bad.

"war of choice"



The memo went out. They are ALL saying it. — Docjiles - Nuclear MAGA Technologist (@docjiles) March 3, 2026

And don't forget 'chaos.' That's also a biggie, Democrats claiming Americans are tired of living in chaos, even though nine times out of 10 they are the ones causing the chaos.

Stolen valor dick says what? — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) March 3, 2026

Not much.

