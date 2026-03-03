Megyn Kelly got Operation Epic Fury in Iran DEAD wrong
What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for Trashing Trump's Iran Strikes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Jonathan Turley doesn't call someone out unless he has the receipts, so when he DOES actually make an example of someone being a complete and total hypocrite, it's a beautiful thing. Take, for example, Richard Blumenthal, who never misses an opportunity to trash, complain, and lie about the president. The only problem with someone like Dick, whose entire agenda is nothing but hating Trump, is that eventually someone will end up with several receipts.

And in this case, that someone is Jonathan Turley.

Now, to be fair, Dick isn't the only one saying these ridiculous things about our actions in Iran, but he's one of the more mockable, that's for sure.

Case in point:

Gosh, Dick, what changed?

Just like how he lied about the way he served in Vietnam? Whoops, did we say that out loud? Our bad.

And don't forget 'chaos.' That's also a biggie, Democrats claiming Americans are tired of living in chaos, even though nine times out of 10 they are the ones causing the chaos. 

Not much.

============================================================

