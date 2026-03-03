Jihadis NEVER Learn: Israel Takes Out Gathering of Islamic Experts Meeting to Select...
WOW: Abigail Spanberger's Admin and VA Democrats ALREADY Have EMBARRASSING Yet DELISH Scandal Brewing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

We knew Abigail Spanberger would be a disaster as governor, which is why we worked very hard to keep her out of Richmond, but unfortunately, too many white, wealthy, bored, self-hating, drunk, leftist Virginia women thought it was a good idea to vote for a woman who lied very openly about gerrymandering.

To be fair, there's not a lot Spanberger has been honest about, but that one really ticks this editor off as Democrats are actively trying to rob Virginians of their voice and vote at the federal level, BUT we digress.

While we could write a bazillion words about how much Spanberger sucks, this article is really about legal drama between her administration and a Virginia Democrat who just happens to be Louise Lucas's consultant. Note, Lucas is 'president' of the Virginia Senate.

Check this out:

Ruh-roh.

Post continues:

"Defendant Ben Tribbett has told elected officials, consultants, and senior political leaders across Virginia that [she]...engaged in an extramarital affair with a sitting state delegate who supported a competing congressional redistricting proposal, became pregnant by him, and is passing that child off as her husband’s."

Democrat operative Ben Tribett, the defendant, is a consultant for Spanberger's boss, VA Dem Senator Louise "10-F*cking-1" Lucas

Democrat writer Brandon Jarvis first posted about the  lawsuit 2/24 on Virginia Scope newsletter, noted in RedState article 

btw, VOTE NO on GERRYMANDERING March 6 - April 21

Love the 'VOTE NO ON GERRYMANDERING BIT' at the end of the post.

From our sister site, RedState:

The filing also alleges that Tribbett started the rumor in order to protect his "professional standing and deflect from his own failures by shifting blame for a political loss onto Plaintiff." A person with knowledge of the situation claimed that Tribbett was offered the chance to apologize for his actions, but declined to do so. 

Per her filing, Krenz-Schnurman is seeking $17,750,000 in reputational damages and an additional $350,000 in punitive damages.

The Spanberger administration is off to a heckuva start.

OOF.

THIS is gonna be fun. 

============================================================

============================================================

