Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the Room COMPLETELY Wrong on Iran Strikes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on March 02, 2026
Twitter

Like other Communists ... sorry ... Democrats, Alex Soros just doesn't seem to get that what Trump has done in conjunction with Israel is fairly popular around the world. Especially with Iran itself. What they can't seem to accept is that Khamanei had been at war with the world for decades; all Trump did was step in and punch back.

Finally.

Lots of presidents have talked about 'dealing with' the issues in the Middle East, but no one before Trump had the nards to get it done.

Soros seriously needs to learn to read the room. 

Something like that.

Accurate.

Ain't it, though?

============================================================

============================================================

