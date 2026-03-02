Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the Room COMPLETELY Wrong on Iran Strikes

Like other Communists ... sorry ... Democrats, Alex Soros just doesn't seem to get that what Trump has done in conjunction with Israel is fairly popular around the world. Especially with Iran itself. What they can't seem to accept is that Khamanei had been at war with the world for decades; all Trump did was step in and punch back.

Finally.

Lots of presidents have talked about 'dealing with' the issues in the Middle East, but no one before Trump had the nards to get it done.

Why aren’t more Europeans standing up to an illegal war! Same with Canada! They make nice speeches at conferences, but do little. Spain is becoming the leader of the free world! https://t.co/8OBAEjwtkX — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) March 2, 2026

Soros seriously needs to learn to read the room.

You support the oppression of the Iranian people.



The Soros family is nothing but a gang of criminals. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 2, 2026

Spain siding with the largest state sponsor of terrorism isn’t something to be proud of and it certainly doesn’t make for leadership material. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 2, 2026

Hahahaha *inhales Hahahaha. No. — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) March 2, 2026

You mean the coward of the free world — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) March 2, 2026

Something like that.

lol — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) March 2, 2026

Oh Alex! LOL — Tracey Williams (@Traceyw248) March 2, 2026

😂😂😂 dumbass — Jeff Robar (@jeff_robar) March 2, 2026

Accurate.

Iran has one of the most tyrannical regimes in the world.



But “the leader of the feee world” sides with Iran’s terrorism, oppression and tyranny?



Sir, your type of “expensive cynicism” is not only uncivilized, but barbaric. pic.twitter.com/Zd6jUmo5iR — Cristy López-Ibáñez (@CriLopezIbanez) March 2, 2026

Ain't it, though?

