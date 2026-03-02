HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating Trump Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

It's rare that we have an opportunity to write about a member of the mainstream media in a positive light, since so many of them are activists posing as reporters, reporting in ways that help their chosen party.

And nine and a half times out of ten, that chosen party is the Democrats.

So, when Texas CBS reporter Vinny Martorano crossed our timeline pushing back against the bias of his own network in order to share Iranians celebrating Operation Epic Fury and more specifically, President Trump, we had to share it.

Watch this:

🚨 Austin CBS reporter just went rogue and earned nationwide praise for REFUSING to bury the story, straight-up told her higher-ups NO when ordered to IGNORE the massive support for Trump obliterating Khamenei!



“They don’t want us to focus on this…”



“Alright. Well, I AM.”… pic.twitter.com/4642RYO9Tt — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 1, 2026

Alright. Well, I AM.

HELL TO THE YEAH, BRO.

Here's the reporter himself:

“Thank you Trump”



A large group of people in front of the Texas Capitol are celebrating the coordinated strike against Iran early this morning.



Some people I spoke with moved to Austin from Iran.@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/y7frrIrcPy — Vinny Martorano (@VinnyMartorano) February 28, 2026

Atta goy.

The CBS reporter who refused to follow instructions not to cover the pro-Trump, pro-America rally of Iranians in Austin.👇🏻 https://t.co/ClOoedVrLH — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) March 2, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Austin CBS reporter is being praised for defying a superior’s order to ignore a massive crowd of Iranian nationals cheering President Trump and U.S. military action.



"They don't want us to focus on this.”



"Well, I am." pic.twitter.com/Ze1o8iCDeB — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 1, 2026

So.

Much.

Winning.

