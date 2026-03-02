Obama 2015 FLASHBACK of His Brag About Sending BILLIONS to Iran Only Makes...
HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating Trump Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on March 02, 2026
Twitter

It's rare that we have an opportunity to write about a member of the mainstream media in a positive light, since so many of them are activists posing as reporters, reporting in ways that help their chosen party.

And nine and a half times out of ten, that chosen party is the Democrats.

So, when Texas CBS reporter Vinny Martorano crossed our timeline pushing back against the bias of his own network in order to share Iranians celebrating Operation Epic Fury and more specifically, President Trump, we had to share it.

Watch this:

Alright. Well, I AM.

HELL TO THE YEAH, BRO.

Here's the reporter himself:

Atta goy.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So.

Much.

Winning.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP IRAN TEXAS AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

