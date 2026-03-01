Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch)

There may not be a better conservative commentator on television at this moment than Scott Jennings. He somehow manages to keep his calm until it's time to lose his calm, but even then, he comes across as polished and even amused by how stupid the person on the other side really is.

It's that tell-tale smirk that we've all grown to love that REALLY drives his haters crazy.

Case in point, how he dealt with this CNN hag who wanted to rant about Trump breaking his promises by striking Iran.

Watch this:

This is Scott Jennings at his absolute best.



“The MOST courageous commander in chief of my lifetime.”



When CNN’s Sara Sidner tried to corner @ScottJenningsKY over Trump’s “no war” promise — he delivered a 60-second masterclass.



SIDNER: “How do you square the no war promise… pic.twitter.com/1BGUNAfizz — Overton (@overton_news) March 1, 2026

Post continues

... with the potential of a protracted war?” JENNINGS: “Well, first of all, the president has consistently, over the course of his entire public life, said he will NEVER permit the Iranian regime to have a nuclear weapon.” “That’s why he took action last summer, and that’s part of the reason he took action today.” “So I don’t see this as him starting a war. I see this as a preventative measure to prevent a war against the largest state sponsor of terror in the world.” “My view is this is a new day for the people of Iran.” “It’s a new day for the Middle East.”“And it’s a new day for the world, because the most courageous commander in chief of my lifetime said, I’m not putting up with this.” “We’ve been banging our head against a wall for 47 years, while these guys terrorized the world.” “And I’m not going to permit it any longer.” “So when I see these Iranian people in LA and other places celebrating, I can only imagine their emotions and the emotions of the people in Iran who now have a chance to take back their country and restore what was once a great pro-Western country.” “That’s the end goal here. No more war, but peace and a government and a culture in Iran that can actually participate with the rest of the world, instead of terrorize it.”“That’s what the president did, he oughta be commended for it.”

So put THAT in your pipe and smoke it.

If you’re bombing a country



And the citizens of that country are celebrating



You’re doing the right thing — Doog (@doogadoo11) February 28, 2026

Bingo. Honestly, we're not sure Democrats and the mainstream media (we know, same difference) could read the room MORE wrong if they tried. Of course, this is what happens when you're entire platform is just opposing and hating everything Trump does.

Eventually, you end up defending horrible things because Trump really is working for the American people.

