James Woods SHREDS WaPo's Glowing Khamenei Obit — the Monster Who Massacred 40K+ Iranians Just Last Month

We knew the Washington Post would embarrass itself again when they wrote Khamanei's obit, but we could never have guessed they would do everything in their power to make him sound like a human being first, versus the monster responsible for countless deaths and horror in the last half-century.

It takes a special kind of awful to deliberately write something kind about a man who just last month murdered tens of thousands of his own innocent citizens for protesting.

Look at this garbage:

How the Washington Post remembers Khamenei:

"With his bushy white beard and easy smile, Ayatollah Khamenei cut a more avuncular figure in public than his perpetually scowling but much more revered mentor, and he was known to be fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels,… — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 1, 2026

Post continues:

...especially Victor Hugo’s 'Les Misérables.' ... Some Iranians who knew Ayatollah Khamenei before he became supreme leader described him as a 'closet moderate''

Umm ... what?

On the Iran-Iraq War, the paper says: “Ayatollah Khamenei helped guide the country through the brutal Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s." With no mention at all of Iran giving children plastic “keys to paradise” and sending them into Saddam Hussein’s minefields and poison gas. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 1, 2026

No words.

At least they're consistent in their admiration and respect for tyrannical and murderous Iranian officials. pic.twitter.com/gHhTpGFZIZ — Kelly D Johnston 🇺🇸 (@KHostages) March 1, 2026

Disgusting toads.

James Woods chimed in:

This is how the Washington Post eulogized the dirt bag who murdered 40,000 innocent civilians this month. This is not satire:



"With his bushy white beard and easy smile, Ayatollah Khamenei cut a more avuncular figure in public than his perpetually scowling but much more revered… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 1, 2026

It's like they're eulogizing Santa Claus.

It's beyond gross, right?

Can't help but think back to how WaPo wrote about Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated:

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, leveraged an audience of millions of fervent conservative fans and fierce liberal critics to create a youth-oriented movement on the right, emerging as one of the most prominent voices in the age of Donald Trump.

What? No pining for what Charlie liked to read? To clever quip to humanize him?

Shocker.

