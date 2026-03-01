Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As...
Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran...
Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their...
VIP
Journo Upset That Trump Wore a Baseball Cap While Announcing Iran Strikes
Miami Herald Reporter Says It’s Telling They Haven’t Directly Addressed Women’s Claims Aga...
Loudon County School District Settles With Boys Who Complained About Girl in the...
Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns...
Judges Say If Trump Continues 'Illegally' Detaining People, They'll Issue Fines and Contem...
CNN: Bill Clinton Said He Didn’t Have Sexual Relations With Those Women In...
Shaun King: If Khamenei Was Martyred, It Will Be an Honorable Death
Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports...
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump...
VIP
From 'Shush the Kids' to 'Rejoice in the Noise': How a Church's Policy...

James Woods SHREDS WaPo's Glowing Khamenei Obit — the Monster Who Massacred 40K+ Iranians Just Last Month

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on March 01, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

We knew the Washington Post would embarrass itself again when they wrote Khamanei's obit, but we could never have guessed they would do everything in their power to make him sound like a human being first, versus the monster responsible for countless deaths and horror in the last half-century.

Advertisement

It takes a special kind of awful to deliberately write something kind about a man who just last month murdered tens of thousands of his own innocent citizens for protesting.

Look at this garbage:

Post continues:

...especially Victor Hugo’s 'Les Misérables.' ... Some Iranians who knew Ayatollah Khamenei before he became supreme leader described him as a 'closet moderate''

Umm ... what?

No words.

Disgusting toads.

James Woods chimed in:

Recommended

Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's like they're eulogizing Santa Claus.

It's beyond gross, right?

Can't help but think back to how WaPo wrote about Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated:

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, leveraged an audience of millions of fervent conservative fans and fierce liberal critics to create a youth-oriented movement on the right, emerging as one of the most prominent voices in the age of Donald Trump.

What? No pining for what Charlie liked to read? To clever quip to humanize him?

Shocker.

============================================================

Related:

Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran Strike (Watch)

Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their Trump-Hate Agenda

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member

BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found

US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran Strike (Watch)
Sam J.
Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their Trump-Hate Agenda
Sam J.
Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns Opposing the Attack
Doug P.
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
Miami Herald Reporter Says It’s Telling They Haven’t Directly Addressed Women’s Claims Against Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement