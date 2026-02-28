Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member

Ilhan Omar is very angry with the Trump administration for going into Iran and (now that we know) taking Khamenei out.

Why oh why are Democrats always on the wrong side of history?

Masih Alinejad shared a letter from a woman wounded by the regime to Omar, which likely fell on deaf (and dumb) ears:

This is a letter from an Iranian woman wounded by the regime to the US Congress woman Ilhan Omar. Let it reach @IlhanMN without filters. — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 27, 2026

Sadly, since she included a picture of the woman after her injury, X will not allow us to embed her post. HOWEVER, we are able to copy and paste the content of her post including the letter so you can see it as well.

We only hope Omar took a moment to read it, although if we're being honest, we sincerely doubt she did.

This is so powerful:

I am a woman from Iran. Let me tell you honestly how women like me see politicians like you in America, women who speak about freedom from the safety of Congress while sympathizing with our killers under Islamic regimes. You stand next to the American flag, speaking about freedom. Now you launch campaigns saying, “No War With Iran.” Now I want to introduce you to a brave Iranian woman who understood America better than you ever will. Her name is Sara Saeidi.

Born and raised in Iran.

39 years old.

A mother of two daughters, 19 and 6. She was shot in the head for the “crime” of peacefully protesting while wearing a sweatshirt that said MANHATTAN, with the American flag beneath it. While you stood in Congress under that flag, she carried its name on her chest, not as symbolism for a photo opportunity but as a dream. Three days after she was killed, her body was returned to her family only after threats and money were taken from them. They were banned from holding a proper funeral. Authorities falsified the circumstances of her death. That is the regime you refuse to confront clearly. She wanted the freedom Manhattan represents, the freedom to live without fear, without morality police, without a bullet in her head. The same freedom protected by the Constitution you swore to uphold. You speak of “No War With Iran,” but you refuse to condemn the war being waged against us, the Iranian people, by the Islamic Republic. More than 30,000 unarmed civilians have been killed. Women blinded. Teenagers hanged. Mothers executed. When American lawmakers like you reduce this reality to a partisan talking point, you do the regime’s work for it. Dictatorships thrive when moral clarity disappears and when lawmakers choose ambiguity instead of standing firmly with victims. You call yourself anti war. But where is your condemnation of the regime’s massacre? Where is your outrage at its war against its own people? You are anti-Iranian women. Peace without justice is surrender. Your hatred of President Trump appears stronger than your love for America, stronger than your love for Manhattan, for freedom, for women’s rights. That is why you sound sympathetic to the Islamic Republic while remaining silent about women like Sara, like me, and like millions of Iranians who are victims of this barbaric regime.You celebrating hijab day in Manhattan in beautiful New York and watching women get killed in Iran for not wearing hijab. I dare you to share the picture of Sara, and say no to the war being wage by Islamist terrorist on us, Iranians.

She won't share the picture. We'd be surprised if she even bothers to read this.

Truth hurts.

