CBS News' Anti-ICE DACA Headline Is a DOOZY Especially Once You See How Badly They Buried the Lede

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on February 26, 2026
Twitchy

CBS News wants their readers to think that ICE is deporting innocent Dreamers when in reality, the majority of illegals they have deported have a laundry list of criminal charges.

Whether they're DACA or not is irrelevant.

Take a look at this headline, you'll see what we mean:

DACA BENEFICIARIES?! SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Again, they want people to think they're grabbing innocent people in our country illegally who only want to make their dreams come true! Of course, this is not true, and they buried the lede (as the mainstream media often do).

From CBS News:

Federal immigration agents arrested 261 beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during the first 10 months of the second Trump administration, according to official U.S. government statistics that were shared with Congress and obtained by CBS News. 

The statistics indicate the vast majority of DACA recipients taken into federal immigration custody during that period had criminal records. 

Read that again: ... vast majority of DACA recipients taken into federal immigration custody during that period HAD CRIMINAL RECORDS.

Sadly, many people (especially angry Lefties) will read that headline and run off screaming about how racist ICE is kidnapping Dreamers.

It's all so exhausting.

True story.

How convenient.

