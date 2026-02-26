And BOOM: Dana Loesch UNLOADS on Candace Owens Simp Accusing Her and Others of Being Paid 'Opposition'

WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on February 26, 2026
Meme

Another day, another ridiculous drama tied to Candace Owens.

How anyone can still believe anyone or anything associated with her is a mystery to us...

Bro.

Dude.

No.

Speaking of morally bankrupt, according to the Community Note attached to his post, none of these docs is real.

And oh yeah, Dana Loesch was almost more than happy to correct the record ... with a chainsaw.

She's not joking.

Not even a little bit.

Post continues:

People are criticizing her for free because her claims are wrong and she repeatedly makes baseless accusations.

P.S. What happened to the “Egyptian planes,” Candace?

You promised an updated interactive timeline over two months ago!

Are we ever going to see it?

If you care about honesty or journalistic integrity, you should tell your audience that the foundation of your Egyptian plane theory was false.You got the planes’ locations wrong two-thirds of the time on your spreadsheet, and you provided no evidence for Erika’s location.

That means the entire premise of your Egyptian Planes theory was close to 100% wrong.

It was a hoax.

Yet you spent months ranting about how TPUSA, the U.S. government, Israel, French Legionnaires, and Brigitte Macron were tied to Charlie's murder because of those Egyptian planes.Why not update your audience with the truth?

Ooh, ooh, we know!

