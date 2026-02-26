And BOOM: Dana Loesch UNLOADS on Candace Owens Simp Accusing Her and Others of Being Paid 'Opposition'

Another day, another ridiculous drama tied to Candace Owens.

How anyone can still believe anyone or anything associated with her is a mystery to us...

🚨 These are the people who were paid to call Candace Owens evil or a demon. Whatever you think of her, smearing someone for money is morally bankrupt. pic.twitter.com/IIDMCNq26i — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddek) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Bro.

Dude.

No.

Speaking of morally bankrupt, according to the Community Note attached to his post, none of these docs is real.

And oh yeah, Dana Loesch was almost more than happy to correct the record ... with a chainsaw.

Hi Simon. A lot of people called her a demon because she is one. I've never once been paid, but by all means, prove it. I'll wait.

In the meantime, let me know the best contact for you for my lawyer. I'm not joking, either. https://t.co/Co2An6Gkw1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2026

She's not joking.

Not even a little bit.

JUST IN: A 500-follower account posted an AI-generated fake email yesterday claiming TPUSA is running a smear campaign against Candace Owens.



Since then, dozens of her supporters have shared it as fact, alleging there’s a paid TPUSA operation targeting her.



There isn’t.



People… pic.twitter.com/ux7xpyFIyD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2026

Post continues:

People are criticizing her for free because her claims are wrong and she repeatedly makes baseless accusations. P.S. What happened to the “Egyptian planes,” Candace? You promised an updated interactive timeline over two months ago! Are we ever going to see it? If you care about honesty or journalistic integrity, you should tell your audience that the foundation of your Egyptian plane theory was false.You got the planes’ locations wrong two-thirds of the time on your spreadsheet, and you provided no evidence for Erika’s location. That means the entire premise of your Egyptian Planes theory was close to 100% wrong. It was a hoax. Yet you spent months ranting about how TPUSA, the U.S. government, Israel, French Legionnaires, and Brigitte Macron were tied to Charlie's murder because of those Egyptian planes.Why not update your audience with the truth?

Ooh, ooh, we know!

============================================================

Related:

Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD of Passing SAVE Act

Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST

OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event

Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.