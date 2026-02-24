Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

We read a lot of stupid stuff.

It comes with the job.

And while most of it sort of comes in one ear and out the other (thank God), sometimes the stupid is so crazy it sticks. This right here, this is crazy enough to stick.

When everything is a problem, nothing is.

This one’s a little more personal. It’s a f**king scary time on hockey twitter right now, but I want to make sure we don’t become utterly hopeless. Give it a read. https://t.co/apoQiK8GuP pic.twitter.com/tYYL9s9RkB — avery 🏳️‍⚧️ (@admbeaumont) February 24, 2026

Utterly hopeless? What?

From the blog (hey, we had to read it, so do you):

In the wake of Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics, men’s ice hockey discourse has trended towards the latter. There is a somber cloud around us now. The way we talk about this game may never be the same after this week. A bubble has been popped, so to speak, as NHL fans watch the men they’ve come to support and root for pop bottles with FBI Director Kash Patel and trade jokes about the women’s game with U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, as the roster likely heads to Washington, D.C. to attend the State of the Union on Tuesday night, we must contend with the unavoidable.

So he (she, they, it, whatever) is upset because the US Men's Hockey Team celebrated their win? And Kash Patel was there to celebrate with them? REALLY?!

We got nothin'.

These people are legitimately insane https://t.co/mTlJMrQ1YP — Magills (@magills_) February 24, 2026

The person who wrote this somehow managed to get through all of these paragraphs without ever wondering, “hang on, am I the weirdo?” https://t.co/XSm63XRRpW — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 24, 2026

"A scary time on hockey twitter" and it's just hockey players being excited they took home the gold medal for their country https://t.co/DYGupBDlO8 — 𝕛𝕒𝕪 (@MinnesotaJayy) February 24, 2026

Apparently, they're not allowed to do that or it's scary ...

Don't look at us, we didn't write it.

Yikes.

