Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump...
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Will Trump Defend the American Dream During His State of the Union Speech?
Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as...
Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals
Something UNBELIEVABLE Is Happening To NYC Cops Under Mayor Mamdani
OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flu...
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT...
Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a...
OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ......
VIP
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How...
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions a...

Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on February 24, 2026
Imgflip

We read a lot of stupid stuff.

It comes with the job.

And while most of it sort of comes in one ear and out the other (thank God), sometimes the stupid is so crazy it sticks. This right here, this is crazy enough to stick.

Advertisement

When everything is a problem, nothing is.

Utterly hopeless? What?

From the blog (hey, we had to read it, so do you):

In the wake of Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics, men’s ice hockey discourse has trended towards the latter. There is a somber cloud around us now. The way we talk about this game may never be the same after this week. A bubble has been popped, so to speak, as NHL fans watch the men they’ve come to support and root for pop bottles with FBI Director Kash Patel and trade jokes about the women’s game with U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, as the roster likely heads to Washington, D.C. to attend the State of the Union on Tuesday night, we must contend with the unavoidable.

So he (she, they, it, whatever) is upset because the US Men's Hockey Team celebrated their win? And Kash Patel was there to celebrate with them? REALLY?!

We got nothin'.

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Advertisement

Apparently, they're not allowed to do that or it's scary ... 

Don't look at us, we didn't write it. 

Yikes.

============================================================

Related:

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was

VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)

Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How I Know)

============================================================

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

SPORTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slavery CENTRAL
Sam J.
OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event
Sam J.
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
justmindy
Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as She Shuts Down the Whiners
justmindy
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was Sam J.
Advertisement