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Showbiz Fizz: Actor Ben Stiller’s Soft Drink Falls Flat While a Perky Tom Hanks Joins the Brew Crew

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on March 17, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Some find that actor Ben Stiller’s brand of frantic physical comedy is not their cup of tea; now many are finding his new canned soft drink equally hard to swallow. The Meet the Fockers star is desperately trying to hawk his own line of sweet carbonated beverages aptly called Stiller’s. But his comedic chops are not driving soda-enthusiasts to the shops.

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Dude, you’re 60 years old. (WATCH)

Maybe a tie-in with AARP would be more appropriate. Stiller hasn’t had a box office hit since the third Night at the Museum movie back in 2014.

Posters say soft drinks are a youth market and that Stiller is embarrassing himself.

That’s pretty sound advice.

Stiller recently went into Whole Foods Market to promote his product. (WATCH)

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This fizzy marketing attempt fizzled out.

A candid video shows that shoppers weren’t lining up in droves to pop the top on Stiller’s soda. (WATCH)

The actor/food connection is not new. Paul Newman successfully launched his own brand that has survived his passing.

Even actor Tom Hanks is shunning film crews for his own line of brews. (WATCH)

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Not going to lie. We’d cast away our hard-earned money if Hanks sold his coffee in that Wilson cup.

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