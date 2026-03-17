Showbiz Fizz: Actor Ben Stiller’s Soft Drink Falls Flat While a Perky Tom Hanks Joins the Brew Crew

Some find that actor Ben Stiller’s brand of frantic physical comedy is not their cup of tea; now many are finding his new canned soft drink equally hard to swallow. The Meet the Fockers star is desperately trying to hawk his own line of sweet carbonated beverages aptly called Stiller’s. But his comedic chops are not driving soda-enthusiasts to the shops.

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Dude, you’re 60 years old. (WATCH)

Imagine thinking this is a good idea after thinking it was a good idea to alienate 70% of the country with your political views.



Yikes.pic.twitter.com/IMcvh4it83 — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 16, 2026

What worked when we were young, looks ridiculous when we are old. — Severn (@BaliSkye) March 16, 2026

Maybe a tie-in with AARP would be more appropriate. Stiller hasn’t had a box office hit since the third Night at the Museum movie back in 2014.

Posters say soft drinks are a youth market and that Stiller is embarrassing himself.

If I'm making videos like this.. EVER, send me to Canada for "Health Care." — B Singleton (@branhams) March 16, 2026

If I am making videos like this at 60 years old...



...please schedule an intervention because something has gone horribly wrong. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 16, 2026

Matt, don't make videos like this at any age. — XOXO (@XOXO6886GOAT) March 16, 2026

That’s pretty sound advice.

Stiller recently went into Whole Foods Market to promote his product. (WATCH)

Why does he look like he’s morphing into a lesbian? — Fox Reads The News (@FoxReadsTheNews) March 16, 2026

Why does Ben look like an aging lesbian? — Jaysef Stalin (@jaysefstalin) March 13, 2026

Just like Bruce Springsteen — BruceWayne (@MrWayneHQ) March 16, 2026

I was thinking the same thing! — Koveign (@Koveign) March 13, 2026

This fizzy marketing attempt fizzled out.

A candid video shows that shoppers weren’t lining up in droves to pop the top on Stiller’s soda. (WATCH)

Ben Stiller looks like a bobblehead, and no one wants his soda. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oeVqXQvDCE — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) March 16, 2026

Cheers to whoever convinced him the soda market was suffering from lack of choices and this would be a solid investment of his time. — Todd (@VariousRegards) March 16, 2026

Even better to pick out the guy who pre-alienated at least half of the audience before the product even hits the shelves. — wherryj (@TVMADoc) March 16, 2026

Absolutely. Some of this stuff looks a lot like a deliberate shaming ritual.



Who among the powers that be did he offend that he has to be publicly humiliated as penance? — Todd (@VariousRegards) March 16, 2026

The actor/food connection is not new. Paul Newman successfully launched his own brand that has survived his passing.

Even actor Tom Hanks is shunning film crews for his own line of brews. (WATCH)

No one wants your woke crappy coffee Tom Hanks.



pic.twitter.com/XkEgJOwvVK — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) March 16, 2026

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What is up with sudden celebrities introducing drinks? Hanks coffee, Stiller Soda, just what is going on? Are they going broke? — Patriot Pete (@Pete694200) March 16, 2026

Can't believe someone let him talk then into putting his face on the box....really bad marketing decision imo — Karl (@joboo972) March 16, 2026

They prob thought “hey, it worked for Paul Newman… and Tom can (sorta, if you squint) pass off as Newman - it's a no brainer!” pic.twitter.com/NikBCa7R7Z — Matias_V (@ma_tias) March 16, 2026

Buy Tom Hanks' new coffee Dark Wilson pic.twitter.com/bXPapv5wkw — Christopher Schulz (@KostasRhodes119) March 16, 2026

Not going to lie. We’d cast away our hard-earned money if Hanks sold his coffee in that Wilson cup.

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